On December 31, Ukrainian special forces from the "Group 13" unit of the Ministry of Defense of the Ukraine for the first time in the world destroyed an enemy Mi-8 helicopter using a Magura V5 naval attack drone.

According to the military, the operation took place in the Black Sea near Cape Tarkhankut in the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea.

The Magura V5 sea drone was equipped with R-73 "SeeDragon" missiles, which were used to hit the Russian helicopter.

It is also reported that another enemy helicopter received significant damage, but was able to return to its base airfield.

The kid revealed the details of using Sea Baby with the Grad MLRS

According to the head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, the Sea Baby drone, equipped with Grad multiple launch rocket systems, was first used in December 2023.

The use of surface naval combat drones is a new milestone in the history of naval battles. But we have gone much further, and today we are successfully adapting various types of weapons to our drones. We will not reveal all the details so as not to give the enemy the opportunity to prepare. The main thing is that we are implementing the best military-technological solutions, experimenting and improving every day.

After all, Sea Baby is a multi-purpose platform on which the special service installs additional weapons to perform various tasks. Among other things, the drone effectively performs remote mining. And, according to the Head of the SBU, 4 enemy ships have already been hit in this way.