In the Moscow region on the night of December 27, as a result of an explosion by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the wagons of a freight train that provided logistics for the Russian army were destroyed.
DIU sabotaged a Russian railway near Moscow
The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.
On December 27, at 1 a.m., an explosion occurred at the Voskresensk railway station in the Moscow region, destroying the carriages of a freight train. The Russian Federation was using them to provide logistics for its army.
The scale of the damage caused is being established.
“Cotton” again in Russia
In the aggressor country of Russia, unknown individuals staged a new high-profile sabotage and blew up the railway track.
According to the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, this is another blow to the enemy's logistics.
On December 14, 2024, an explosion in Ulyanovsk, Russia, destroyed a railway track — the military logistics of the Russian occupation army suffered another complication, the GUR report said.
According to Ukrainian intelligence, the explosion occurred in the railway district of Ulyanovsk, on a line near the Sviyaga River — a few kilometers from the local locomotive depot and the Ulyanovsk Motor Plant.
