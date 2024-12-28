DIU sabotaged a Russian railway near Moscow — video
DIU sabotaged a Russian railway near Moscow — video

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU
In the Moscow region on the night of December 27, as a result of an explosion by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the wagons of a freight train that provided logistics for the Russian army were destroyed.

DIU sabotaged a Russian railway near Moscow

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

On December 27, at 1 a.m., an explosion occurred at the Voskresensk railway station in the Moscow region, destroying the carriages of a freight train. The Russian Federation was using them to provide logistics for its army.

The scale of the damage caused is being established.

Judging by the fervor of Russian propaganda, which, trying to hide the consequences of the rumble, lies about the alleged absence of a fire at the Voskresensk railway depot, the Kremlin leaders' fear of internal resistance to the Putin regime and loss of control within the country is seriously growing, the DIU emphasized.

“Cotton” again in Russia

In the aggressor country of Russia, unknown individuals staged a new high-profile sabotage and blew up the railway track.

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, this is another blow to the enemy's logistics.

On December 14, 2024, an explosion in Ulyanovsk, Russia, destroyed a railway track — the military logistics of the Russian occupation army suffered another complication, the GUR report said.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the explosion occurred in the railway district of Ulyanovsk, on a line near the Sviyaga River — a few kilometers from the local locomotive depot and the Ulyanovsk Motor Plant.

The DIU also recalls that on December 11, two mainline diesel locomotives of the aggressor state burned down in Bryansk.

