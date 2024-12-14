The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine reports new large-scale losses of the aggressor country Russia. As it turned out, the Russian army cannot protect fighter jets from destruction on its own territory.

DIU reported new losses of the Russian army

According to Ukrainian intelligence, on December 14, 2024, an enemy Su-30 fighter jet burned down right at the airfield in the city of Krymsk, Krasnodar Territory, Russia.

Moreover, it is stated that on December 13, a massive fire in the city of Krasnodar disabled three Russian railway locomotives.

Military intelligence draws attention to the fact that the aforementioned military facilities were used by the aggressor country in its war of aggression against Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Intelligence Service reminds that every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people will be met with fair retribution. Glory to Ukraine! — says the official statement of Ukrainian intelligence officers. Share

Losses of the Russian army as of December 14, 2024