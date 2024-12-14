The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine reports new large-scale losses of the aggressor country Russia. As it turned out, the Russian army cannot protect fighter jets from destruction on its own territory.
Points of attention
DIU reported new losses of the Russian army
According to Ukrainian intelligence, on December 14, 2024, an enemy Su-30 fighter jet burned down right at the airfield in the city of Krymsk, Krasnodar Territory, Russia.
Moreover, it is stated that on December 13, a massive fire in the city of Krasnodar disabled three Russian railway locomotives.
Military intelligence draws attention to the fact that the aforementioned military facilities were used by the aggressor country in its war of aggression against Ukraine.
Losses of the Russian army as of December 14, 2024
personnel — about 761,160 (+1,040) people were eliminated;
tanks — 9,539 (+2) units;
armored combat vehicles — 19,675 units;
artillery systems — 21,102 (+24) units;
RSZV — 1 thousand 253 units;
air defense systems — 1,023 units;
aircraft — 369 units;
helicopters — 329 units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 2,229 (+53) units;
cruise missiles — 2,861 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 31,217 (+40) units;
special equipment — 3 thousand 644 (+2) units.
