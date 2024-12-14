Russians are whining. DIU learned about Putin's new problem in Syria
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
According to Ukrainian intelligence, hundreds of Russian soldiers cannot reach the Khmeimim airbase from Homs province because they are afraid that they will be covered with fire by the Syrian rebels who have come to power.

  • The Russian army risks losing hundreds of its soldiers, whom it cannot withdraw from Syria.
  • Russian forces are currently using the support of armed groups in an attempt to save their lives.
  • There are Russian private military companies operating in Syria, which are supposed to protect Russian units during evacuation.

Putin's problems in Syria are not over yet

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine has learned that some armed groups are taking advantage of the process of withdrawing Russian forces from Syria.

In particular, they began to hang the Russian tricolor on their columns as a cover for unhindered movement, in particular along the M4 highway.

Colonel of the Russian army Dmitry Motrenko, on behalf of the top leaders, was hanging around in negotiations with representatives of military contingents of other states in Syria — he was asking for guarantees of immunity for the soldiers of the aggressor state waiting in the area of the T4 airfield, — reports DIU.

According to Ukrainian intelligence officers, in Syria, "the Russians are whining" precisely because of the difficulties in evacuating their soldiers.

What are Russian PMCs currently doing?

The Main Intelligence Directorate draws attention to the fact that mercenaries from the so-called Russian PMCs, primarily the "African Corps", have appeared on the territory of the Arab country.

Currently, their main task is to protect Russian units moving from deep inside Syria to bases on the coast.

According to the latest data, over the past 24 hours, about a thousand Russian soldiers have left Damascus in a column for Tartus and Hmeimim.

For the ongoing operation to evacuate the Russian military contingent from Syria, the aggressor state plans to involve at least 25 more military transport aircraft to transfer troops, weapons, and equipment from Khmeimim to Rostov-on-Don, Chkalovsk, and Vladivostok, DIU reports.

