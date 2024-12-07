DIU revealed the extent of damage to key facilities on the territory of Russia

Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence, told what successes the Defense Forces of Ukraine managed to achieve in destroying important targets in the aggressor country of Russia.
Points of attention
- Successful attacks by Ukrainian forces on key objects of the Russian Federation demonstrate their effectiveness in the fight against the enemy.
- The attacks are aimed at weakening the enemy's war machine through infrastructure damage.
- Statistics indicate that a significant part of production on the territory of the Russian Federation has been damaged or destroyed as a result of strikes by Ukraine.
Ukraine's attacks on the Russian Federation turned out to be the most effective
Andriy Yusov drew attention to the fact that "regularly something burns" on the territory of Russia.
What is important to understand is that it is not only about refineries and ammunition depots, but also about distilleries. Every strike by Ukrainian forces aims to weaken the enemy and his war machine.
It is also impossible to ignore the fact that the Russian invaders have big problems with recovery every time, since we are talking about imported equipment.
Against the background of powerful sanctions, the enemy has big problems with the supply of this equipment. What is important to understand is that these are not devices that can be imported illegally or smuggled.
Andriy Yusov also reminded that Ukrainian forces never attack civilian objects.
Losses of the Russian army as of December 7, 2024
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 07.12.24 approximately amounted to:
personnel — about 751,910 (+1,300) people,
tanks — 9514 (+0) units,
armored combat vehicles — 19,535 (+17) units,
artillery systems — 21,055 (+12) units,
RSZV — 1253 (+0) units,
air defense equipment — 1022 (+2) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 329 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 20042 (+19) units,
cruise missiles — 2857 (+0) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 30,948 (+49) units,
of special equipment — 3633 (+0) units.
