DIU revealed the extent of damage to key facilities on the territory of Russia

Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence, told what successes the Defense Forces of Ukraine managed to achieve in destroying important targets in the aggressor country of Russia.

Ukraine's attacks on the Russian Federation turned out to be the most effective

Andriy Yusov drew attention to the fact that "regularly something burns" on the territory of Russia.

What is important to understand is that it is not only about refineries and ammunition depots, but also about distilleries. Every strike by Ukrainian forces aims to weaken the enemy and his war machine.

There are statistics, open data. A third of the production is damaged to one degree or another. Andriy Yusov Representative of DIU

It is also impossible to ignore the fact that the Russian invaders have big problems with recovery every time, since we are talking about imported equipment.

Against the background of powerful sanctions, the enemy has big problems with the supply of this equipment. What is important to understand is that these are not devices that can be imported illegally or smuggled.

Andriy Yusov also reminded that Ukrainian forces never attack civilian objects.

When we talk about refineries, these are the same refineries that refuel the enemy's equipment, tanks, planes and everything that fires missiles towards Ukraine. These are the same refineries that sell oil products and finance Russian military aggression against Ukraine, explained the representative of Ukrainian military intelligence. Share

Losses of the Russian army as of December 7, 2024

