The command of the Ukrainian army carefully prepared for a counteroffensive in the Kursk region. This was told by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi.

How long was the preparation for the counteroffensive in the Kursk region

According to Syrskyi, the generals took into account the experience of previous offensives at the front, and also discussed various scenarios of the development of events.

We had a minimum and a maximum task. Of course, we took into account the experience of conducting the Kharkiv operation (in 2022 — ed.). This is not an exaggeration, we really took this experience into account, given that the terrain was similar. Oleksandr Syrskyi Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces

According to Syrskyi, 2 days before the start of the offensive, he visited all units, explained the main goal to everyone and wished the Ukrainian soldiers success.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces also draws attention to the fact that the aggressor country Russia has very carefully prepared its territory for defense.

According to him, Kurshchyna had a powerful defensive line, including minefields of various configurations.

And most importantly, well-prepared defensive structures were arranged on the main routes available for the offensive of our troops, — Syrskyi shared.

Putin made a new unexpected personnel decision

Recently, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, dismissed the governor of the Kursk region, Oleksiy Smirnov.

It is worth noting that he appointed State Duma deputy Oleksandr Khinstein in his place.

Analysts draw attention to the fact that this is the second change of the leadership of the region in a year, the cause of which was the "chaos" after the attack of the Armed Forces and the failed defense.

According to anonymous sources, the Kremlin began looking for Smirnov's replacement at the beginning of November, but Khinshtein's candidacy was approved just the day before.