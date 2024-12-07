The command of the Ukrainian army carefully prepared for a counteroffensive in the Kursk region. This was told by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi.
How long was the preparation for the counteroffensive in the Kursk region
According to Syrskyi, the generals took into account the experience of previous offensives at the front, and also discussed various scenarios of the development of events.
According to Syrskyi, 2 days before the start of the offensive, he visited all units, explained the main goal to everyone and wished the Ukrainian soldiers success.
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces also draws attention to the fact that the aggressor country Russia has very carefully prepared its territory for defense.
According to him, Kurshchyna had a powerful defensive line, including minefields of various configurations.
Putin made a new unexpected personnel decision
Recently, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, dismissed the governor of the Kursk region, Oleksiy Smirnov.
It is worth noting that he appointed State Duma deputy Oleksandr Khinstein in his place.
Analysts draw attention to the fact that this is the second change of the leadership of the region in a year, the cause of which was the "chaos" after the attack of the Armed Forces and the failed defense.
According to anonymous sources, the Kremlin began looking for Smirnov's replacement at the beginning of November, but Khinshtein's candidacy was approved just the day before.
