Kursk operation. What to expect from the Russian army

According to Estonian intelligence, Russia is actively building up troops to try to push Ukrainian soldiers out of the Kursk region in the coming weeks or months.

What is known about the development of the situation in Kurshchyna

The head of the intelligence center of the Estonian Defense Forces, Ant Kiviselg, made a forecast in this regard.

He draws attention to the fact that, as of today, attacks by both Ukrainian and Russian troops continue in the Kursk region. In addition, it is emphasized that certain areas pass from one side to the other.

It is also impossible to ignore the fact that the contingent of Russian troops in Kurshchyna is constantly growing.

According to the data of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, there are currently about 50,000 military personnel in the region, of which about 10,000 are North Korean.

What does the Russian army plan to do next?

The head of the intelligence center of the Estonian Defense Forces, Ant Kiviselg, predicted that such a large number of Russian soldiers and the possible concentration in the border areas express the desire of the Russian Federation to push Ukrainian forces out of the Kursk region in the coming weeks or months.

Most likely, they will try to do it before the onset of cold weather or, at the latest, in January 2025, — he emphasized. Share

In addition, it is emphasized that an increase in the number of attacks by the Russian Federation in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions has been recorded.