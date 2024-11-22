Due to the Kursk operation, which the Armed Forces of Ukraine began in August, Russia refused to attack Zaporozhye. The aggressor country was forced to transfer one of its most combat-ready units from Zaporozhye to the Russian Federation. This was reported by high-ranking sources in the Armed Forces.

According to the sources, some units of the Russians were also withdrawn from the Donetsk region, in particular from the Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions.

Thus, at the beginning of the Kursk operation, the Armed Forces of Ukraine faced 40,000 Russian soldiers. Now the Russian group has grown to 59,000, and the command of the Russian Federation plans to increase it to 60,000.

Among them is the 155th Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet of the Russian Federation, which is known for atrocities against Ukrainian prisoners of war.

The operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation began on August 6. On August 15, it was announced the creation of a military commandant's office in the controlled territories of the Kursk region.

Kursk operation of the Armed Forces

The Defense Forces of Ukraine control 800 square km of Kurshchyna

The Defense Forces of Ukraine currently control about 800 sq km of Russia's Kursk Oblast.

This was reported by high-ranking sources in the Armed Forces.

According to sources, the maximum area controlled by the Armed Forces in the Kursk region was 1,376 square kilometers. Share

During the operation, the area controlled by the Ukrainian military was reduced to 800 square kilometers, but the advance of the Russians cost them dearly — the loss of personnel of the Russian army amounted to 25 thousand people.