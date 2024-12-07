The situation in Zaporozhye is rapidly escalating — what Russia has planned

The Russian Army continues to actively increase its efforts in the Zaporozhye direction. It has significantly increased the number of artillery fire, and also does not stop inflicting powerful airstrikes.

What is happening in the Zaporizhzhia region

Kostiantyn Denisov, the speaker of the Legion of Freedom, made a statement on this matter.

According to him, the Russian invaders are actively trying to carry out assaults.

Their infantry assault groups want to feel for weak points in our defense, and also under the cover of armored vehicles, enemy tanks are constantly practicing, firing at the same armored personnel carriers, — says the spokesman. Share

Kostyantyn Denisov voiced a forecast that such a development was predictable.

As it is known, the day before the Russian invaders actively carried out combat coordination of their amphibious assault units.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine saw how the enemy trained its infantry, as well as interaction with armored vehicles.

We all perfectly understood what they were doing all this for, so we already see that they are gradually starting to attack such consolidated groups, — stressed Kostiantyn Denisov. Share

The Russian attack on Zaporozhye — the latest details

As mentioned earlier, on the evening of December 6, the Russian army attacked Zaporozhye.

Already at night on December 7, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine officially announced the completion of emergency and rescue operations in Zaporizhzhia.

The local authorities said that among the 24 injured were a four-month-old baby, 4- and 11-year-old children.

Also, according to the State Emergency Service, 10 people were killed in the airstrike in the city, 8 of them were in cars.

The relevant emergency and communal services of the city worked at the scene.