The situation in Zaporozhye is rapidly escalating — what Russia has planned

The Russian Army continues to actively increase its efforts in the Zaporozhye direction. It has significantly increased the number of artillery fire, and also does not stop inflicting powerful airstrikes.
Points of attention
- Civilians in Zaporozhye suffered casualties and damage due to the Russian attack, with a four-month-old baby and young children among the injured.
- The State Emergency Service of Ukraine confirmed the completion of emergency operations in Zaporizhzhia following the airstrike, which resulted in the tragic loss of 10 lives.
- Efforts are underway to eliminate the consequences of the enemy shelling, with 32 rescuers and 8 units of equipment deployed for the task.
What is happening in the Zaporizhzhia region
Kostiantyn Denisov, the speaker of the Legion of Freedom, made a statement on this matter.
According to him, the Russian invaders are actively trying to carry out assaults.
Kostyantyn Denisov voiced a forecast that such a development was predictable.
As it is known, the day before the Russian invaders actively carried out combat coordination of their amphibious assault units.
The Defense Forces of Ukraine saw how the enemy trained its infantry, as well as interaction with armored vehicles.
The Russian attack on Zaporozhye — the latest details
As mentioned earlier, on the evening of December 6, the Russian army attacked Zaporozhye.
Already at night on December 7, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine officially announced the completion of emergency and rescue operations in Zaporizhzhia.
The local authorities said that among the 24 injured were a four-month-old baby, 4- and 11-year-old children.
Also, according to the State Emergency Service, 10 people were killed in the airstrike in the city, 8 of them were in cars.
The relevant emergency and communal services of the city worked at the scene.
In addition, it is indicated that 32 rescuers and 8 units of equipment were involved in eliminating the consequences of enemy shelling.
More on the topic
