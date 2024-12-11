On the night of December 11, drones of the DIU and the Defense Forces of Ukraine launched an attack on a fuel and energy complex in the Bryansk region of the aggressor country of Russia. This is reported by online.ua sources in Ukrainian military intelligence.

"Restless birds" of DIU actively destroy enemy objects

According to intelligence sources, the fire damage to the Neftyebaza Bryanskaya oil depot took place between 00:00 and 00:30 on December 11.

The insider also confirmed that as a result of the strikes of "restless birds" it was possible to hit at least two tanks of the fuel and energy complex.

Representatives of the Defense Forces of Ukraine draw attention to the fact that this facility is directly involved in supporting Russian aggression against Ukraine.

First of all, it is about providing the occupying army with fuel and lubricants.

The results of the attack, in particular the pre-Christmas fireworks at the oil depot, are enthusiastically shared by the local population on social networks, intelligence sources say.

Russian Taganrog was also hit

On the night of December 11, rockets allegedly attacked the city of Taganrog, Rostov Region. According to the latest data, the industrial enterprise was damaged and 14 cars burned.

A statement on this matter was made by acting Governor of the Rostov Region Yuriy Slyusar.

Taganrog was hit by a rocket attack tonight. An industrial enterprise was damaged, 14 cars in the parking lot were burned, said a Kremlin protege in the region. Share

Local media claim that residents of Taganrog complained about numerous explosions and shootings.