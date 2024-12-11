Powerful "cotton" in Bryansk. DIU revealed new details of the attack

On the night of December 11, drones of the DIU and the Defense Forces of Ukraine launched an attack on a fuel and energy complex in the Bryansk region of the aggressor country of Russia. This is reported by online.ua sources in Ukrainian military intelligence.
Points of attention
- As a result of the strikes, tanks of the fuel and energy complex, which provided support for Russian aggression against Ukraine, were damaged.
- Taganrog of the Rostov region was also hit, which resulted in damage to the enemy's industrial enterprise.
"Restless birds" of DIU actively destroy enemy objects
According to intelligence sources, the fire damage to the Neftyebaza Bryanskaya oil depot took place between 00:00 and 00:30 on December 11.
The insider also confirmed that as a result of the strikes of "restless birds" it was possible to hit at least two tanks of the fuel and energy complex.
Representatives of the Defense Forces of Ukraine draw attention to the fact that this facility is directly involved in supporting Russian aggression against Ukraine.
First of all, it is about providing the occupying army with fuel and lubricants.
Russian Taganrog was also hit
On the night of December 11, rockets allegedly attacked the city of Taganrog, Rostov Region. According to the latest data, the industrial enterprise was damaged and 14 cars burned.
A statement on this matter was made by acting Governor of the Rostov Region Yuriy Slyusar.
Local media claim that residents of Taganrog complained about numerous explosions and shootings.
According to eyewitnesses, at least 10 explosions were heard over Taganrog, which began at 4:20 a.m. local time.
More on the topic
