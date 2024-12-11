In Zaporizhia, the death toll rose to 8 as a result of the Russian strike

In Zaporizhzhia, rescuers unblocked the body of another person who died as a result of the attack by the Russian Federation on December 10 from under the rubble. In total, the number of dead has increased to eight.

Already 8 dead. Rescuers recovered the body of one more person from under the rubble of the destroyed building, Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, said. Share

Thus, the number of people killed as a result of the Russian missile strike increased to 8, and another 22 people were injured.

Rescue operations are ongoing at the scene. There are probably still people under the rubble.

On December 10, the Russian invaders hit Zaporozhye

On December 10, the Russians attacked Zaporozhye. The occupiers destroyed a private clinic and damaged nearby buildings.

In the evening of December 10, rescuers freed 2 women from the rubble. They independently called the Rescue Service line and reported their location.