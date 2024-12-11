In Zaporizhia, the death toll rose to 8 as a result of the Russian strike
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ivan Fedorov
Читати українською

In Zaporizhzhia, rescuers unblocked the body of another person who died as a result of the attack by the Russian Federation on December 10 from under the rubble. In total, the number of dead has increased to eight.

Points of attention

  • The Russian missile attack caused tragic consequences in Zaporizhzhia.
  • The number of dead has increased to 8 people, among the injured there are children.
  • Rescuers are conducting emergency rescue operations to unblock victims from under the rubble.
  • Zaporizhzhia OVA and rescue services are involved in providing assistance to the victims.
  • The situation in Zaporizhzhia remains tense, as there are fears for other possible victims under the rubble.

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of dead has increased again

Already 8 dead. Rescuers recovered the body of one more person from under the rubble of the destroyed building, Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, said.

Thus, the number of people killed as a result of the Russian missile strike increased to 8, and another 22 people were injured.

Rescue operations are ongoing at the scene. There are probably still people under the rubble.

On December 10, the Russian invaders hit Zaporozhye

On December 10, the Russians attacked Zaporozhye. The occupiers destroyed a private clinic and damaged nearby buildings.

As a result of the attack on the private clinic, 4 people died as of the evening, 21 people, including one child, were injured.

As of the morning of December 11, the number of dead as a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia increased to 6.

In the evening of December 10, rescuers freed 2 women from the rubble. They independently called the Rescue Service line and reported their location.

