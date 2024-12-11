In Zaporizhzhia, the number of dead and injured as a result of shelling by the Russian Federation has increased

As of the morning of December 11, the number of dead as a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia increased to 6. The number of wounded also increased.

In Zaporizhzhia, 6 people have already died as a result of the Russian attack

As reported by the State Emergency Service, 6 citizens are currently known to have died, 22 people were injured as a result of the attack in Zaporizhzhia.

Rescue operations continue. All emergency services of the city work on the spot.

Photo — DSNS

According to the police, 12 women, 9 men and a 5-year-old girl received injuries of varying severity. 5 people can be under the rubble.

Rescuers rescued two women from the rubble in Zaporizhzhia

During search and rescue operations, two women called the Rescue Service line "101" and reported that they were under the rubble of a destroyed building.

During the conversation, the rescuers professionally clarified the details to determine their exact location.