In Zaporizhzhia, the number of dead and injured as a result of shelling by the Russian Federation has increased
In Zaporizhzhia, the number of dead and injured as a result of shelling by the Russian Federation has increased

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of dead and injured as a result of shelling by the Russian Federation has increased
As of the morning of December 11, the number of dead as a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia increased to 6. The number of wounded also increased.

  • A terrible tragedy happened in Zaporizhzhia: the number of dead as a result of shelling increased to 6 people, 22 people were injured.
  • Emergency and rescue operations are ongoing at the scene, all emergency services of the city are working for the rescued people.
  • Five people may be under the rubble, rescuers are conducting search and rescue operations and successfully freeing the victims.
  • Two women who were under the debris of the destruction were rescued after a long operation by rescuers.

In Zaporizhzhia, 6 people have already died as a result of the Russian attack

As reported by the State Emergency Service, 6 citizens are currently known to have died, 22 people were injured as a result of the attack in Zaporizhzhia.

Rescue operations continue. All emergency services of the city work on the spot.

Photo — DSNS

According to the police, 12 women, 9 men and a 5-year-old girl received injuries of varying severity. 5 people can be under the rubble.

Rescuers rescued two women from the rubble in Zaporizhzhia

During search and rescue operations, two women called the Rescue Service line "101" and reported that they were under the rubble of a destroyed building.

During the conversation, the rescuers professionally clarified the details to determine their exact location.

After receiving important information, the emergency workers rescued the victims with the help of special equipment. For more than seven hours, the women were under the debris, waiting for help. Thanks to the coordinated work of the rescuers, they managed to get them out of the trap and hand them over to medics. After being examined by emergency doctors, both women were hospitalized in a medical facility.

