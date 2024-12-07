Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia — two children were among the dead

On December 6, 10 people died in Zaporizhzhia as a result of an airstrike by the Russian army. Previously, there are two children among the victims.

Two children died in Zaporizhzhia due to a Russian airstrike

Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, reported this.

Among the dead are two children — the identification of people killed by the Russians during the attack on Zaporozhye continues.

The Russian army directed a FAB-250 aerial bomb from the UMPK to the Shevchenkiv district of Zaporizhzhia, where there are always many people.

Zaporozhye after the Russian airstrike

Earlier it was reported that 26 people were injured, including three children. 12 people remain in hospitals, two of them are in serious condition. Doctors assess the children's condition as moderate.

Ten high-rise buildings were damaged, their windows were broken, their roofs were destroyed, as well as 17 one-story buildings and commercial objects — a service station was almost completely destroyed, and shopping points were damaged.

December 7 was declared a day of mourning for the dead in Zaporizhzhia.

Russia bombed Zaporozhye: there are victims

First, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, provided data on the four injured as a result of the drop of the KAB on Zaporizhzhia.

At 6:55 p.m., Fedorov announced the new death toll as a result of the Russian strike — 7 people. Share

At 19:26 it became known about 9 dead and 6 wounded. Among the injured are two children aged 4 and 11.