Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia — two children were among the dead

On December 6, 10 people died in Zaporizhzhia as a result of an airstrike by the Russian army. Previously, there are two children among the victims.
Points of attention
- A Russian airstrike in Zaporizhzhia on December 6 led to 10 fatalities, including two children, and 26 injuries with significant material damage to residential and commercial buildings.
- The city of Zaporizhzhia declared a day of mourning following the tragedy and is actively mobilizing resources to support the victims and initiate restoration work.
- The Russian attack targeted densely populated areas in Zaporozhye, causing extensive damage to high-rise and one-story buildings, leaving many homeless and in critical condition.
- Authorities reported ongoing identification of victims, with concerns for the safety and well-being of those affected by the airstrike.
- The tragic incident underscores the urgent need for international attention and support to address the escalating crisis and protect civilian lives in conflict zones.
Two children died in Zaporizhzhia due to a Russian airstrike
Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, reported this.
Among the dead are two children — the identification of people killed by the Russians during the attack on Zaporozhye continues.
The Russian army directed a FAB-250 aerial bomb from the UMPK to the Shevchenkiv district of Zaporizhzhia, where there are always many people.
Earlier it was reported that 26 people were injured, including three children. 12 people remain in hospitals, two of them are in serious condition. Doctors assess the children's condition as moderate.
Ten high-rise buildings were damaged, their windows were broken, their roofs were destroyed, as well as 17 one-story buildings and commercial objects — a service station was almost completely destroyed, and shopping points were damaged.
December 7 was declared a day of mourning for the dead in Zaporizhzhia.
Russia bombed Zaporozhye: there are victims
First, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, provided data on the four injured as a result of the drop of the KAB on Zaporizhzhia.
At 19:26 it became known about 9 dead and 6 wounded. Among the injured are two children aged 4 and 11.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-