The Russian attack on Zaporozhye — the death toll has increased again

On December 11, the number of people killed as a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia increased to 7. There may still be 5 people under the rubble.

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of dead has increased to 7 people

This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.

5 victims of the enemy attack on Zaporozhye remain in hospitals. One of the men is in critical condition in the intensive care unit. Doctors assess the condition of other patients as average. "Unfortunately, one woman died, despite all the efforts of the doctors," said the head of the OVA. Share

According to the police, 12 women, 9 men and a 5-year-old girl received injuries of varying severity. 5 people can be under the rubble.

Ivan Fedorov added that 20 residential buildings and 3 non-residential buildings were damaged as a result of the impact.

More than 160 people and fifty pieces of equipment were involved in eliminating the consequences of the enemy strike.

On December 10, the Russian invaders hit Zaporozhye again

On December 10, the Russians attacked Zaporozhye. The occupiers destroyed a private clinic and damaged nearby buildings.

As a result of the attack on the private clinic, 4 people died as of the evening, 21 people, including one child, were injured.

As of the morning of December 11, the number of dead as a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia increased to 6.

In the evening of December 10, rescuers freed 2 women from the rubble. They independently called the Rescue Service line and reported their location.