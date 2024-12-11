Two main diesel locomotives burned down in Bryansk — they provided logistics for the Russian army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Two main diesel locomotives burned down in Bryansk — they provided logistics for the Russian army

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Two main diesel locomotives burned down in Bryansk — they provided logistics for the Russian army
Читати українською

On December 5, a fire broke out in the Russian Bryansk railway depot. As a result, two main diesel locomotives burned down.

Points of attention

  • A fire broke out in Bryansk, during which two main diesel locomotives, which provided the logistics of the Russian army, burned down.
  • Defense forces of Ukraine struck an oil depot in Bryansk, which is actively used to supply the occupying army of the Russian Federation.
  • The events in Bryansk are part of the geopolitical conflict and confirm the activity of Ukrainian intelligence and defense forces in the confrontation with the aggressor state.
  • The burning of diesel locomotives and an oil depot indicates the continuation of the process of decommissioning facilities used by the Russian army in the war against Ukraine.

Ukrainian intelligence told about a new "cotton" in Bryansk

According to the GUR, the burned locomotives provided the logistical needs of the Russian army of occupation.

The process of mysterious destruction or disabling of objects used by the aggressor state in the genocidal war against Ukraine does not stop.

Defense forces of Ukraine hit an oil depot in Bryansk of the Russian Federation

On the night of December 11, the Defense Forces of Ukraine attacked a Russian oil depot in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation. As a result of the attack, a large-scale fire broke out there.

As noted, we are talking about NP "Bryansk" — a filling point of the "Druzhba" oil pipeline, the main function of which is the reception, storage, distribution and shipment of diesel fuel for tankers and railway transport.

This NP is actively used to supply the occupying army of the Russian Federation.

According to available information, an oil tank was hit with subsequent ignition. A massive fire broke out. At the same time, the results of combat work are being clarified.

