Two main diesel locomotives burned down in Bryansk — they provided logistics for the Russian army

On December 5, a fire broke out in the Russian Bryansk railway depot. As a result, two main diesel locomotives burned down.

According to the GUR, the burned locomotives provided the logistical needs of the Russian army of occupation.

The process of mysterious destruction or disabling of objects used by the aggressor state in the genocidal war against Ukraine does not stop.

On the night of December 11, the Defense Forces of Ukraine attacked a Russian oil depot in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation. As a result of the attack, a large-scale fire broke out there.

As noted, we are talking about NP "Bryansk" — a filling point of the "Druzhba" oil pipeline, the main function of which is the reception, storage, distribution and shipment of diesel fuel for tankers and railway transport.

This NP is actively used to supply the occupying army of the Russian Federation.

According to available information, an oil tank was hit with subsequent ignition. A massive fire broke out. At the same time, the results of combat work are being clarified.