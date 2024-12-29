GUR destroyed the facilities of the "Phoenix" communications operator of the Russian army in the Donetsk region — video

Ukrainian intelligence officers destroyed the facilities of the Russian communications operator "Phoenix" in the occupied Donetsk region. In addition, logistics facilities inside Russia were damaged.

As noted, four telecommunications equipment facilities of the Phoenix operator, which are used by Russian troops, were destroyed in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region.

A fire broke out in cellular communication equipment in the Leningrad Region, causing damage to it.

Also in the Yaroslavl region, three railway relay cabinets that provided rail traffic control were destroyed by fire.

Disrupting the logistics and communications of the Russian occupation army is an important component of operations that continues continuously, the GUR emphasized. Share

GUR sabotaged a Russian railway near Moscow

On December 27, at 1 a.m., an explosion occurred at the Voskresensk railway station in the Moscow region, destroying the carriages of a freight train. The Russian Federation was using them to provide logistics for its army.

The scale of the damage caused is being established.