The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
GUR destroyed the facilities of the "Phoenix" communications operator of the Russian army in the Donetsk region — video
Ukrainian intelligence officers destroyed the facilities of the Russian communications operator "Phoenix" in the occupied Donetsk region. In addition, logistics facilities inside Russia were damaged.

  • The GUR destroyed four telecommunications equipment facilities of the operator Phoenix in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region.
  • As a result of sabotage in the Leningrad region and a fire in the Yaroslavl region, the logistics and communications facilities of the Russian occupation army were damaged.
  • The Main Intelligence Directorate confirmed the sabotage on the railway near Moscow, which caused significant losses for the Russian army.
  • Disrupting the logistics and communications of the Russian occupiers is an important stage in operational actions against the enemy, which are ongoing.
  • The destruction of Phoenix facilities and the sabotage near Moscow indicate an aggravation of the domestic political situation in Russia and panic in the Kremlin due to internal confrontations.

GUR destroyed the facilities of the occupier operator "Phoenix" in the Donetsk region

As noted, four telecommunications equipment facilities of the Phoenix operator, which are used by Russian troops, were destroyed in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region.

A fire broke out in cellular communication equipment in the Leningrad Region, causing damage to it.

Also in the Yaroslavl region, three railway relay cabinets that provided rail traffic control were destroyed by fire.

Disrupting the logistics and communications of the Russian occupation army is an important component of operations that continues continuously, the GUR emphasized.

GUR sabotaged a Russian railway near Moscow

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

On December 27, at 1 a.m., an explosion occurred at the Voskresensk railway station in the Moscow region, destroying the carriages of a freight train. The Russian Federation was using them to provide logistics for its army.

The scale of the damage caused is being established.

Judging by the fervor of Russian propaganda, which, trying to hide the consequences of the rumble, lies about the alleged absence of a fire at the Voskresensk railway depot, the Kremlin leaders' fear of internal resistance to the Putin regime and loss of control within the country is seriously growing, the GUR emphasized.

