The DIU revealed the details of the sniper record of the special agent "Lector"

A sniper from the active operations unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine with the call sign "Lektor" hit a Russian invader at a distance of 2,069 m.

Sniper record of a DIU special forces officer: what is known

The intelligence community noted that the confirmed record for this caliber belongs to British sniper, Corporal Craig Harrison of the Royal Blues and Royals Guards. In November 2009, during the war in Afghanistan, he successfully hit two Taliban at a distance of 2,475 meters, and also damaged their machine gun.

Harrison fired from a prone position, significantly higher than his targets. The accuracy, according to the corporal, was also aided by the calm weather and clear visibility. However, before he hit, the British sniper had to make nine sightings. Share

As noted, the sniper of the DIU "Lektor" was actually on the same terrain level with the Russian invader, aimed in the harsh conditions of Ukrainian December, fired while standing in a trench at the enemy, who was moving in a landing formation, and hit with the first shot.

In the conditions of modern warfare, you have no way to climb out of a trench, lie down in a landing, etc. Enemy drones do not allow you to shoot from classic positions.

The record shot of the "Lector" was noted by the head of the DIU of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant General Kirill Budanov.

A masterful work that will definitely go down in the history of our struggle for freedom. Hitting a moving target at such a distance is a huge achievement; a testament to the high professionalism and concentration that Ukrainian military intelligence snipers are famous for. We continue the fight to destroy even more Russian occupiers. Kirill Budanov Head of the DIU

Intelligence reported that in civilian life, "Lecturer" worked as a gamekeeper, and joined the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine with his son. First, he served in the intelligence of one of the brigades of the Territorial Defense, and since February 2023, he has been fighting in the ranks of the active operations unit of the Military District of the Ministry of Defense.

"Lecturer" also underwent a number of specialized military training, including sniper training from the DIU and the "Immortal Wrath" course from the "Return Alive" army competent assistance fund.

During the full-scale invasion, the "Lecturer" has already destroyed more than three dozen targets.

According to the sniper, he selects a different type of rifle for each task. The historic accurate shot at 2069 m was made with a Sako M10 rifle using a .338LM bullet.

But if I had to choose one rifle and one cartridge, I would take the Cadex Kraken and the .338LM caliber, — noted the "Lecturer".

Accurate shot at 3.8 km

The sniper of the Security Service of Ukraine, who eliminated a Russian officer from a record distance of 3.8 km, sat motionless for hours in the cold weather. The soldier waited for his corrector to give the command to shoot.

The shot was fired by Ukrainian Vyacheslav Kovalsky, who became a sniper.

"I think that now the Russians will know what Ukrainians are capable of. Let them sit at home and be afraid," said 58-year-old former businessman Vyacheslav Kovalsky, who now serves in the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a sniper. Share

Kovalsky and his corrector, who are members of the military counterintelligence unit of the Security Service of Ukraine, took up positions in Kherson, across the river from the Russian military base, while the corrector calculated the distance, wind speed, and other factors preceding the shot.