Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of Russian army casualties since the beginning of the invasion already stands at 789,550 soldiers.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,610 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9668 (+5) units;
armored combat vehicles — 20,030 (+27) units;
artillery systems — 21,528 (+34) units;
MLRS — 1256 units;
air defense systems — 1032 units;
aircraft — 369 units;
helicopters — 329 units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 21,081 (+12) units;
cruise missiles — 3003 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 32,626 (+75) units;
special equipment — 3671 (+1) units.
What is the situation at the front?
As the General Staff notes, 168 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.
In the Kupyansk direction, 16 attacks by the invaders took place during the day. The defense forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Golubivka, Stepovaya Novoselivka, Kruglyakivka, and Zagryzove.
In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 22 times. They tried to advance near the settlements of Kopanky, Nadiya, Novoyehorivka, Makiivka, Ivanivka, and Terny.
The enemy once tried to use assault actions to dislodge our defenders from positions in the Belogorivka area in the Seversky direction.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders attacked 12 times in the areas of Chasovy Yar and Stupochy.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 12 attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbinivka.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled 21 attacks. The enemy made the main efforts in the areas of Petropavlivka, Slovianka, Shevchenko, and Kurakhiv.
In the Vremivka direction, the enemy carried out 17 assaults on our positions near Yantarnye, Uspenivka, Vremivka, and in the direction of Konstantinopol and Novoselka.
