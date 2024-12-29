The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed over 1,700 Russian soldiers, 5 tanks and 42 artillery systems

Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of Russian army losses since the beginning of the invasion already stands at 785,930 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army?

As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,730 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 9656 (+5) units;

armored combat vehicles — 19,981 (+11) units;

artillery systems — 21,450 (+42) units;

MLRS — 1256 units;

air defense systems — 1032 units;

aircraft — 369 units;

helicopters — 329 units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 21,038 (+25) units;

cruise missiles — 3003 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 32,410 (+82) units;

special equipment — 3670 (+2) units.

Photo — www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 158 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.

In the Kharkiv direction, three combat clashes with Russian invaders took place in the Vovchansk area over the past day.

In the Kupyansk direction, our troops stopped four enemy attacks in the areas of Hlushkivka and Lozova.

The number of combat clashes per day in the Lymansky direction reached 21. The invaders concentrated their main efforts in the areas of Hrekivka, Pershotravneve, Nadiya, Tverdokhlibovye, Terni, Kopanki, Novoyehorivka, Novoplatonivka, and Makiivka.

Over the past day, in the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 14 enemy attempts to advance near Stupochky and Chasovy Yar.

The enemy tried to penetrate our defenses seven times in the Toretsk direction in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

The hottest yesterday was in the Pokrovsk direction, 54 attacks were repelled by our defenders. The enemy tried to advance near the settlements of Zelene Pole, Kalynove, Uspenivka, Vovkove, Novoelizavetivka, Vozdvizhenka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Zelene, Pokrovsk, Novyi Trud, Pershe Travnya and Shevchenko.