General Staff: there have been 82 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army
General Staff: there have been 82 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the Russian occupiers' offensive. The number of clashes has now increased to 82.

  • The Ukrainian Defense Forces have engaged in 82 clashes with the Russian army, demonstrating their resilience and determination in holding off the occupiers' offensive.
  • The Russian army made 33 attempts to press Ukrainian defenders in various directions, highlighting the ongoing hostilities and losses inflicted on the enemy.
  • Detailed operational information provides insights into the current situation on the front lines, showcasing the Ukrainian soldiers' steadfast defense against Russian invaders.
  • Various regions, including Sumy, Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lyman, Kramatorsk, and others, have witnessed active battles and repulsed enemy attacks by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
  • Significant losses have been reported on the Russian side, with personnel, tanks, artillery systems, and other military equipment being affected in the ongoing war against Ukraine.

Current situation on the front on December 28

Operational information as of 16:00 on 12/28/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Today, the communities of Petrushivka, Shalyhyne, Nova Huta, and Bila Bereza in the Sumy region were hit by enemy artillery and mortar fire.

  • In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy once stormed the positions of our units, and a battle is underway in the Vovchansk area.

  • In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers attacked the Defense Forces once in the Hlushkivka area, and the fighting continues.

  • In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 13 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Hrekivka, Pershotravneve, Kopanky, Novoyehorivka, Novoplatonivka and Makiivka during the day. Seven battles are still ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers are holding their defenses steadfastly and inflicting losses on the enemy.

  • In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repel seven enemy attacks in the direction of Stupochok and Chasovy Yar. Five attacks have already ended without success for the occupiers.

  • In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russian invaders made 33 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Zelenye Pole, Vozdvizhenka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Zelenye, Pokrovsk, Novyi Trud, Pershe Travnya and Shevchenko. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled 25 enemy attacks, eight clashes are still ongoing. The enemy is most active in the Dachenske area, where seven clashes have taken place.

  • In the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy army attacked 13 times near Petropavlivka, Ukrainka, Kurakhovo, and Dachny. Seven attempts by the occupiers to advance have already been repulsed.

  • In the Vremiv direction, nine enemy attacks took place near the settlements of Kostiantynopolske, Velyka Novosilka, and Vremivka. Four battles are still ongoing.

  • In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repel five enemy attacks.

Current and total losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

  • personnel — about 784,200 (+1,690) people,

  • tanks — 9651 (+7) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 19,970 (+19) units,

  • artillery systems — 21,408 (+29) units,

  • MLRS — 1256 (+0) units,

  • air defense systems — 132 (+0) units,

  • aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

  • helicopters — 329 (+0) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 21013 (+14),

  • cruise missiles — 3003 (+0),

  • ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 32328 (+66) units,

  • special equipment — 3668 (+0)

Yesterday, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck the area of concentration of personnel and munitions, a command post, and an enemy air defense system, the General Staff added.

