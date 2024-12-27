General Staff: AFU have repelled 34 assaults by the Russian army in the Pokrovsky direction

Operational information as of 16:00 on 12/27/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Today, enemy artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation affected the areas of settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions, such as Porozok, Semenivka, Tymofiivka, Velyky Prykil and Turya; the enemy struck Velyka Pysarivka with MLRS. In addition, the occupiers carried out air strikes with KABs on Osoyivka and Uhroidy, and also hit Oleksandrivka and Popivka with unguided air rockets.

Today, in the Kharkiv direction, Russian invaders twice stormed the defensive lines of the Ukrainian army in the Vovchansk area, the battle is ongoing. Enemy aircraft struck Veterinarne and Kozacha Lopan with unguided aircraft missiles.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy, with the support of assault aircraft, twice actively advanced on the positions of our units in the Lozova area. Ukrainian soldiers are holding their defenses steadfastly, and clashes are still ongoing.

Today , in the Lymansky direction, the invading army carried out 17 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Pershotravneve, Novoyehorivka, Nadiya, Terni, Torske, Zarechny, Dibrova, and in the Serebryansky Forest. Five clashes are ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, the invaders twice tried to advance on the positions of our troops in the area of Bilogorivka and in the direction of Viymka, but were repulsed.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two assault actions near Chasovy Yar.