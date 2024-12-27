General Staff: AFU have repelled 34 assaults by the Russian army in the Pokrovsky direction

The situation on the front remains difficult and tense. In total, 100 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day on December 27.
Current situation on the front on December 27
Operational information as of 16:00 on 12/27/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Today, in the Kharkiv direction, Russian invaders twice stormed the defensive lines of the Ukrainian army in the Vovchansk area, the battle is ongoing. Enemy aircraft struck Veterinarne and Kozacha Lopan with unguided aircraft missiles.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy, with the support of assault aircraft, twice actively advanced on the positions of our units in the Lozova area. Ukrainian soldiers are holding their defenses steadfastly, and clashes are still ongoing.
Today , in the Lymansky direction, the invading army carried out 17 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Pershotravneve, Novoyehorivka, Nadiya, Terni, Torske, Zarechny, Dibrova, and in the Serebryansky Forest. Five clashes are ongoing.
In the Siversky direction, the invaders twice tried to advance on the positions of our troops in the area of Bilogorivka and in the direction of Viymka, but were repulsed.
In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two assault actions near Chasovy Yar.
In the Toretsk direction, the Russians tried to dislodge our units from their occupied positions near Shcherbinivka and in Toretsk, where the Defense Forces repelled four attacks. One battle is still ongoing.
Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has already made 34 attempts to push our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Myrolyubivka, Promyen, Vozdvizhenka, Lysivka, Dachenske, Novy Trud, Shevchenko, Novoelizavetivka, Novovasylivka, and Vovkovy since the beginning of the day in the Pokrovsky direction. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have so far repelled 25 enemy attacks. The enemy's losses are being clarified.
Fighting continues near Petropavlivka, Slovianka, Dachny and Kurakhiv in the Kurakhiv direction. According to updated information, nine attacks by the occupation army have been repelled today, and three attacks are ongoing.
Four clashes are ongoing in the Vremiv direction , in total, the enemy has attacked seven times today near Konstantinopolske, Rozlyv, Novy Komar, and Novodarivka. In addition, the enemy has carried out air strikes with KABs on Konstantinopol, Oleksiivka, and Zeleny Pol.
In Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian defenders have repelled 11 offensive actions by the invaders, and six clashes are currently ongoing. Russian aviation has also carried out five strikes, using nine guided bombs on its territory.
Current and total losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
personnel — about 782,510 (+1,650) people,
tanks — 9644 (+14) units,
armored combat vehicles — 19,951 (+18) units,
artillery systems — 21,379 (+22) units,
MLRS — 1256 (+0) units,
air defense systems — 132 (+1) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 329 (+0) units,
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 20999 (+28),
cruise missiles — 33 (+0),
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 32,262 (+82) units,
special equipment — 3 thousand 668 (+1)
Yesterday, the Defense Forces' aviation, missile troops, and artillery struck ten areas of concentration of enemy personnel and munitions, destroying one command post, one enemy artillery system, and one other important enemy facility, the General Staff added.
