According to the General Staff, 171 clashes took place on the front over the past 24 hours. The defense forces eliminated another 1,650 Russian occupiers.

What's happening at the front?

In the Kharkiv region, the criminal army of the Russian Federation carried out 2 unsuccessful attacks in the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia.

In the direction of Kupyansk, the enemy made 9 unsuccessful attempts to attack in the areas of Zapadne, Lozova and Kruglyakivka, Boguslavka and Novaya Kruglyakivka.

In the direction of Lyman in the Donetsk region, Russian occupiers carried out 25 attacks near Kopanka, Cherneshchyna, Novoserhiivka, Platonovka, Zeleny Gay, Druzhelyubivka, Makiivka, Terni, Zarechny, and Torske.

In the direction of Siversk, the Russian occupiers unsuccessfully tried to storm the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of Bilogorivka and Hryhorivka 4 times on December 26.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, the enemy conducted 4 unsuccessful assaults in the areas of the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Bila Hora, and Oleksandro-Shultyne.

In the direction of Toretsk, 13 enemy attacks were recorded in the areas of the settlements of Diliivka and Toretsk.

In the direction of Pokrovsk, the Defense Forces repelled 42 assault and offensive attempts by Russian invaders in the direction of Vozdvizhenka, Myrolyubivka, Promen, Lysivka, Zeleny, Dachensky, Novy Trud, Pishchany, Pokrovsk, Novoolenivka, Vovkovy, Shevchenko, and Novotroitsky.

In the direction of Kurakhove, 23 unsuccessful attempts to storm the Russian occupiers were repelled in the areas of the settlements of Petropavlivka, Slovianka, Andriivka, and Kurakhove.

The enemy carried out 24 assaults on our positions near the settlements of Yantarne, Vremivka, Konstantinopol, Novy Komar, and Konstantinopolske.

In the Zaporizhia region, the enemy made one unsuccessful attack attempt in the area of the settlement of Novoandreyevka.

On the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region, the Russian occupiers made 3 unsuccessful attacks and, having suffered losses, retreated.

In the Kursk region, the Defense Forces repelled 20 enemy attacks. No positions were lost.

What is known about the current and total losses of the criminal army of the Russian Federation?

personnel — about 782 thousand 510 (+1 thousand 650) people,

tanks — 9,644 (+14) units,

armored combat vehicles — 19,951 (+18) units,

artillery systems — 21,379 (+22) units,

RSZV — 1 thousand 256 (+0) units,

air defense systems — 1 thousand 32 (+1) units,

aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

helicopters — 329 (+0) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 20,999 (+28),

cruise missiles — 3 thousand 3 (+0),

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 32,262 (+82) units,

special equipment — 3 thousand 668 (+1)