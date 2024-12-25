Is the Russian army capable of crossing the Dnieper near Kherson — the answer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian occupation forces do not currently have sufficient forces and resources to cross the Dnieper River in the Kherson region.

Will the invaders be able to cross the Dnieper near Kherson?

This was stated on television by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, Vladyslav Voloshyn.

To attack Kherson, it is necessary to cross such a large water obstacle as the Dnieper. To cross it, it is necessary to gather enough forces and means, which are very difficult to hide with today's means of intelligence. At present, our intelligence has not discovered and cannot say that the enemy has gathered enough offensive forces and means to cross the Dnieper. Vladyslav Voloshyn Spokesperson of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine

The spokesman informed that the occupiers are currently conducting approximately five to seven assault-force actions, which are more like reconnaissance and search operations.

What does this assault look like? There are two or three boats, with five to seven people trying to land on our shore or more on the island zone, in particular, on Kozatsky Island, to conduct assault operations there and knock out our defenders from there. Share

Voloshyn emphasized that almost the entire island zone of the Dnieper is under fire control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, so the enemy has no success. Also, in his opinion, these reconnaissance and search operations resemble combat reconnaissance to identify fire weapons, defense features, obstacles and barriers.

Russians are actively storming two islands near Kherson

Russian troops in the southern direction continue their attempts to land on Kozatsky Island, and have recently become more active on Veliky Potemkinsky Island.

This was reported by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, Vladyslav Voloshyn.

The situation on the islands is unchanged. The enemy continues to conduct reconnaissance and search operations every day, "probing" our defenses and our firepower. He is most active on Kozatsky Island and has recently become more active on Velikiy Potemkin Island.

According to him, the enemy is striking with drones, using army and assault aircraft, striking with unguided aircraft missiles. In addition, taking advantage of weather conditions, Russian troops are trying to carry out assault operations unnoticed, however, according to the spokesman, the Defense Forces have enough means to detect the enemy.