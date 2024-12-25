Is the Russian army capable of crossing the Dnieper near Kherson — the answer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian occupation forces do not currently have sufficient forces and resources to cross the Dnieper River in the Kherson region.
Points of attention
- The Russian occupation forces lack sufficient forces and resources to cross the Dnieper River near Kherson, according to the Southern Defense Forces.
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces effectively counter attacks through appropriate measures and reconnaissance actions, preventing the enemy from gaining a foothold on the islands.
- The enemy's reconnaissance and search operations near Kherson resemble combat reconnaissance, with daily attempts to probe defenses and firepower.
- Russian troops continue to intensify activities on islands like Kozatsky and Veliky Potemkinsky, but the Defense Forces of Ukraine have been successful in repelling their advances.
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasize the importance of gathering offensive forces and means to cross the Dnieper, highlighting the challenges faced by the enemy in concealing such preparations.
Will the invaders be able to cross the Dnieper near Kherson?
This was stated on television by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, Vladyslav Voloshyn.
The spokesman informed that the occupiers are currently conducting approximately five to seven assault-force actions, which are more like reconnaissance and search operations.
Voloshyn emphasized that almost the entire island zone of the Dnieper is under fire control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, so the enemy has no success. Also, in his opinion, these reconnaissance and search operations resemble combat reconnaissance to identify fire weapons, defense features, obstacles and barriers.
Russians are actively storming two islands near Kherson
Russian troops in the southern direction continue their attempts to land on Kozatsky Island, and have recently become more active on Veliky Potemkinsky Island.
This was reported by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, Vladyslav Voloshyn.
The situation on the islands is unchanged. The enemy continues to conduct reconnaissance and search operations every day, "probing" our defenses and our firepower. He is most active on Kozatsky Island and has recently become more active on Velikiy Potemkin Island.
According to him, the enemy is striking with drones, using army and assault aircraft, striking with unguided aircraft missiles. In addition, taking advantage of weather conditions, Russian troops are trying to carry out assault operations unnoticed, however, according to the spokesman, the Defense Forces have enough means to detect the enemy.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-