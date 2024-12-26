AFU confirmed the liquidation of the deputy brigade commander and about 20 Russian officers in Lgov

As a result of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' strike on the command post of the 810th Separate Guards Marine Brigade (OBrMP) of the Russian Armed Forces in the city of Lgov, Kursk Region, almost two dozen Russian servicemen were killed.
A deputy brigade commander and 17 officers were killed in Lgov
The updated data on Russian losses is published by the Ukrainian Armed Forces' StratCom.
Earlier it became known that as a result of the strike on Lgov, the deputy commander of the 810th Marine Brigade of the Russian Federation, Salim Mukharbetovich Pashtov, was eliminated. This was reported by his sister on the social network "VKontakte".
Ukrainian Armed Forces strike on Russian command post in Kurshchyna
On the night of December 25, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the command post of the 810th separate Russian Marine Brigade, located in Lgov, Kursk Region.
As a result of the attack, the enemy suffered losses among the officer corps.
Ukrainian forces struck the 810th Brigade command post, which was located in an abandoned civilian building in Lgov. The attack is part of a larger campaign to reduce the ability of the Russian Armed Forces to coordinate military actions against Ukraine, StratCom said in a statement.
