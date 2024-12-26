As a result of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' strike on the command post of the 810th Separate Guards Marine Brigade (OBrMP) of the Russian Armed Forces in the city of Lgov, Kursk Region, almost two dozen Russian servicemen were killed.

A deputy brigade commander and 17 officers were killed in Lgov

The updated data on Russian losses is published by the Ukrainian Armed Forces' StratCom.

According to updated information, the building where the command post was located was partially destroyed. The strike likely killed the deputy brigade commander and 17 other Russian servicemen, most of whom were staff officers. Share

Earlier it became known that as a result of the strike on Lgov, the deputy commander of the 810th Marine Brigade of the Russian Federation, Salim Mukharbetovich Pashtov, was eliminated. This was reported by his sister on the social network "VKontakte".

Ukrainian Armed Forces strike on Russian command post in Kurshchyna

On the night of December 25, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the command post of the 810th separate Russian Marine Brigade, located in Lgov, Kursk Region.

As a result of the attack, the enemy suffered losses among the officer corps.