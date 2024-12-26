General Staff: the number of clashes between the AFU and the Russian army has increased to 114

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line has increased to 114. The occupiers continue to use aviation, in particular KABs. The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding the lines and taking the necessary measures to prevent a breakthrough of the defense.
Points of attention
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports an increase in combat clashes to 114 along the front line with the Russian army.
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces are successfully resisting enemy attacks and taking necessary measures to prevent a breakthrough of the defense in regions like Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and others.
- The Russian army suffered significant losses with 1,540 invaders eliminated in a day, along with the destruction of numerous tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems, aircraft, and other equipment.
- The occupiers continue to use artillery and aviation, including air strikes with unguided missiles on Ukrainian territories, leading to ongoing fierce fighting in multiple directions.
- The ongoing battles depict a challenging and intense situation on the front line, highlighting the determination of the Ukrainian Defense Forces to defend their territories against the aggressor.
Current situation on the front on December 26
Operational information as of 16:00 on 12/26/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the Kharkiv direction, two combat clashes took place today in the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia.
Six assaults by the invaders were repelled by our soldiers near Zapadne, Lozova, and Kruglyakivka in the Kupyansk direction , and two clashes are still ongoing.
In the Lymansky direction, the enemy is attacking in the areas of Kopanky, Cherneschyna, Novoserhiivka, Platonovka, Zeleny Gay, Druzhelyubyvka, Makiivka, Terni, Zarechny, Torsky, Serebryansky Forest and Hryhorivka. In total, there have been 18 clashes in this direction since the beginning of the day, four of which are still ongoing.
In the Siversky direction, the invaders attacked three times today in the Bilogorivka area, our defenders successfully repelled all attacks.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops near Diliivka and Toretsk eight times, two clashes are still ongoing.
Fierce fighting is taking place on the Pokrovsky direction in the areas of Vozdvizhenka, Myrolyubivka, Promyen, Lysivka, Zeleny, Dachensky, Novy Trud, Pishchany, Pokrovsk, Novoolenivka, Shevchenko, and Novotroitsky. So far, the enemy has made 26 attempts to push our defenders from their occupied positions, and 21 attacks have already been repelled by our defenders.
In the Kurakhiv direction, 17 clashes are ongoing in the areas of the settlements of Petropavlivka, Slovianka, and Kurakhiv. Eleven enemy assaults have already been repelled by our defenders.
In the areas of the settlements of Yantarne, Vremivka, Kostiantynopol, Novy Komar, Kostiantynopolske in the Vremivka direction, our defenders repelled 12 enemy attacks, and six clashes are ongoing.
The enemy did not conduct any active operations in the Hulyaipil direction .
In the Orikhiv direction, near the settlement of Novoandreyevka, the invaders made one futile attempt to push our defenders from the occupied positions.
In the Dnieper direction, our defenders repelled one enemy attack.
Ten clashes took place today in the Kursk direction , the enemy dropped nine guided aerial bombs on populated areas and positions of our defenders, and launched 201 artillery shells, including 13 from multiple launch rocket systems.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army?
As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,540 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9630 (+2) units;
armored combat vehicles — 19,933 (+10) units;
artillery systems — 21,357 (+24) units;
MLRS — 1256 units;
air defense systems — 1031 (+1) units;
aircraft — 369 units;
helicopters — 329 units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 20,971 (+63) units;
cruise missiles — 3003 (+55) units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 32,180 (+63) units;
special equipment — 3667 units.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-