General Staff: the number of clashes between the AFU and the Russian army has increased to 114

Operational information as of 16:00 on 12/26/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The occupiers do not stop using artillery and aviation on the territory of Ukraine. The areas of the settlements of Oleksandrivka, Potapivka, Porozok, Fotovyzh, Bachivsk, Yanivka, Vovkivka, Seredyna-Buda, Petrushivka, Turya in the Sumy region; Tymonovychi, Popivka, Gremyach, Zarechye in the Chernihiv region; Vidrozhdenske in the Kharkiv region were under enemy fire. According to available information, the enemy launched air strikes with unguided missiles on the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrivka, Popivka in the Sumy region and Hraniv in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kharkiv direction, two combat clashes took place today in the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia.

Six assaults by the invaders were repelled by our soldiers near Zapadne, Lozova, and Kruglyakivka in the Kupyansk direction , and two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Lymansky direction, the enemy is attacking in the areas of Kopanky, Cherneschyna, Novoserhiivka, Platonovka, Zeleny Gay, Druzhelyubyvka, Makiivka, Terni, Zarechny, Torsky, Serebryansky Forest and Hryhorivka. In total, there have been 18 clashes in this direction since the beginning of the day, four of which are still ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, the invaders attacked three times today in the Bilogorivka area, our defenders successfully repelled all attacks.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops near Diliivka and Toretsk eight times, two clashes are still ongoing.