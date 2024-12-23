The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed almost 2,000 Russian soldiers, 6 tanks and 29 artillery systems

Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of Russian army losses since the beginning of the invasion already stands at 776,090 soldiers.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed almost 2,000 Russian Federation soldiers, 6 tanks, and 29 artillery systems during active hostilities.
- The total number of losses of the Russian army during the invasion of the territory of Ukraine is already 776,090 soldiers, according to official information from the General Staff.
- The situation on the front is tense, with several dozen combat clashes recorded daily in various directions, such as Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lymansk, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Pokrovsky, Kurakhiv and Vremiv.
- Ukrainian troops continue to restore and hold positions at the front, repelling enemy assaults and attacks in various settlements.
- Over the past few days, several hundred enemy fighters have been killed, and the Russian army has suffered significant losses in equipment and weapons.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army?
As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,990 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9615 (+6) units;
armored combat vehicles — 19,885 (+15) units;
artillery systems — 21,313 (+29) units;
MLRS — 1256 units;
air defense systems — 1030 units;
aircraft — 369 units;
helicopters — 329 units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 20,790 (+55) units;
cruise missiles — 2948 (+1) units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 32,039 (+67) units;
special equipment — 3664 (+2) units.
What is the situation at the front?
As the General Staff notes, 234 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our troops seven times in the areas of the settlements of Hoptivka, Hlyboke, Vysoka Yaruga, Bugruvatka, and Starytsia.
In the Kupyansk direction, seven attacks by the invaders took place in a day. The defense forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Kucherivka, Stepovaya Novoselivka, Boguslavka, Zagryzove, and Novaya Krystinivka.
In the Lymansky direction, the enemy attacked 36 times. He tried to wedge into our defenses near the settlements of Zeleny Gay, Novoserhiivka, Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nadiya, Ivanivka, Terny, Toretsk, Hryhorivka and in the direction of Druzhelyubivka, Dibrova, and Serebryanka.
In the Siversky direction, 12 clashes took place near Bilogorivka, Verkhnokamyanske, Ivano-Daryivka, and Viymka. The enemy used armored vehicles, buggies, and motorcycles to conduct assault operations in the Verkhnokamyanske direction.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders attacked seven times in the area of Vasyukivka, Chasovy Yar, and Stupochok.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled 30 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Sontsivka, Stari Terny, Kurakhiv, Yasenove, Dachne and in the direction of Andriivka. In Kurakhiv, fighting continues in the urban area.
In the Vremiv direction, the enemy carried out 44 assaults on our positions in the areas of Velyka Novoselka, Kostiantynopolske, Yantarny, Uspenivka, Rozlyv, Rozdolny, Novoselka, Blagodatny, Vremivka and in the direction of the settlement of Bahatyr. When repelling the assaults, our soldiers, in particular, destroyed 1 tank and 2 enemy armored personnel carriers, and damaged 3 more tanks and 1 armored personnel carrier.
