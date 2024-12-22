The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed over 1,800 Russian soldiers, 15 tanks and 32 artillery systems

Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of Russian army losses since the beginning of the invasion already stands at 774,100 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army?

As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,820 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 9609 (+15) units;

armored combat vehicles — 19,870 (+29) units;

artillery systems — 21,284 (+32) units;

MLRS — 1256 units;

air defense systems — 1030 (+3) units;

aircraft — 369 units;

helicopters — 329 units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 20,735 (+50) units;

cruise missiles — 2,947 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 31,972 (+81) units;

special equipment — 3662 units.

Photo — www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 186 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy continued assault operations, and a total of six combat engagements took place. The fighting took place in the areas of Kozacha Lopan, Vysokaya Yaruga, and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction, four enemy attacks occurred during the day. Defense forces repelled enemy assault actions near Petropavlivka and Kruglyakivka.

In the Lymansky direction, the enemy attacked 20 times. They tried to advance near Zeleny Gay, Hrekivka, Nadiya, Terni, and Ivanivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders conducted two assaults near Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out six attacks in the Toretsk and Druzhba areas.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 29 offensive actions of the aggressor near Myrolyubivka, Promen, Lysivka, Zeleny, Novy Trud, Dachensky, and Novovasylivka. The enemy actively used aviation.