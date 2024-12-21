General Staff: AFU have repelled 26 attacks by the Russian army in the Vremiv direction

Operational information as of 16:00 on 12/21/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Today, the communities of Leonivka and Hai, Chernihiv region; Porozok and Bachivsk, Sumy region, were affected by enemy artillery fire, mortars, and multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Kramatorsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupying forces' aircraft have launched air defense strikes on Markovo, Kostyantynivka, and Chasovoe Yar. Ukrainian defenders repel two enemy attacks in the direction of Stupochok.

The occupying forces continue to look for weak spots in our defenses near Verkhnokamyanske and Bilogorivka in the Siversk direction . Since the beginning of the day, there have been two futile enemy assaults here. The enemy dropped five guided bombs on Siversk.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 12 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Zeleny Gay, Hrekivka, Terni and Ivanovka during the day. Nine battles are still ongoing. The enemy launched airstrikes on Ivanovka and Yampolivka with KABs, and hit the settlement of Nadiya with unguided rockets. Ukrainian soldiers are holding their defenses steadfastly and inflicting losses on the enemy.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers attacked the Defense Forces in the Petropavlivka area once and were repulsed.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy once stormed the positions of our units, and a battle is underway near Kozacha Lopan.

In the Toretsk direction, the aggressor tried to penetrate our defenses four times in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk and Druzhba. The enemy is actively using aviation. It struck Romanivka and Katerynivka with KABs.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russian invaders made 15 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of Myrolyubivka, Promen, Lysivka, Zeleny, Novy Trud, Dachensky and Novovasylivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled seven enemy attacks, eight clashes are still ongoing. Oleksandropil, Pokrovsk, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, Udachne and Zvirovo have come under the blows of Russian air bombs.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy army attacked nine times near Stary Terni, Kurakhiv, and Dachny. Seven attempts by the occupiers to advance have already been repulsed.

In the Vremiv direction, there were 26 enemy attacks near Uspenivka, Yantarne, Novoselka, Blagodatne and in the direction of Rozlyv and Odradne. The enemy is most active in the Kostiantynopolske area, where there were 14 clashes. Three battles are still ongoing. The aggressor carried out an airstrike on Temyrivka, dropping a KAB.

In the Orikhiv direction, occupation forces stormed Defense Forces positions near Novoandreyevka and Pyatikhatki six times. One clash is ongoing.