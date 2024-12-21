Zelenskyy announced new strikes by the AFU against the Russian military infrastructure

Ukraine will continue to strike military facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation.

The response to Russian terror will not be long in coming — Zelenskyy

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address.

Zelensky recalled that the Russian army is again carrying out large-scale strikes on the territory of Ukraine. In recent days, Kyiv, Zaporizhia, Kharkiv, and Kherson have been under fire. According to him, this is terror that Russia is deliberately carrying out.

The president said that the Russians will be held accountable for their actions.

We will definitely continue to strike Russian military facilities — with drones and missiles, and increasingly Ukrainian ones, at the very military bases, at the very Russian military infrastructure that is being used in such terror against our people. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Ukrainian Armed Forces attacks on military facilities in Russia

In 2024, an attack was carried out on a number of military facilities in Russia.

In particular, on the morning of December 21, unknown drones were spotted in Kazan. According to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, there is a large gunpowder plant in Kazan. It specializes in the production of explosives, rocket fuels, and other components for the Russian army. Share

Russians also complained about loud explosions in Sochi on the night of December 21.