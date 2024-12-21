Zelenskyy announced new strikes by the AFU against the Russian military infrastructure

Ukraine will continue to strike military facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
The response to Russian terror will not be long in coming — Zelenskyy
This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address.
Zelensky recalled that the Russian army is again carrying out large-scale strikes on the territory of Ukraine. In recent days, Kyiv, Zaporizhia, Kharkiv, and Kherson have been under fire. According to him, this is terror that Russia is deliberately carrying out.
The president said that the Russians will be held accountable for their actions.
Ukrainian Armed Forces attacks on military facilities in Russia
In 2024, an attack was carried out on a number of military facilities in Russia.
Russians also complained about loud explosions in Sochi on the night of December 21.
And on the night of December 11, UAVs of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine blew up an oil depot in Bryansk, Russia, as reported by sources in the special services.
