Zelenskyy announced new strikes by the AFU against the Russian military infrastructure
Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Ukraine will continue to strike military facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation.

  • President Zelenskyy announces continued strikes on Russian military facilities in response to Russia's terror against Ukraine.
  • Recent attacks on military facilities in Russia, including a gunpowder plant in Kazan and an oil depot in Bryansk, highlight the escalating conflict.
  • Ukraine will hold the Russian government accountable for its actions and continue to target Russian military infrastructure with drones and missiles.
  • The Ukrainian Armed Forces' attacks on military facilities in Russia are part of the ongoing conflict between the two countries.
  • President Zelenskyy emphasizes that the response to Russian terror will not be delayed, signaling a determination to defend Ukraine against Russian aggression.

The response to Russian terror will not be long in coming — Zelenskyy

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address.

Zelensky recalled that the Russian army is again carrying out large-scale strikes on the territory of Ukraine. In recent days, Kyiv, Zaporizhia, Kharkiv, and Kherson have been under fire. According to him, this is terror that Russia is deliberately carrying out.

The president said that the Russians will be held accountable for their actions.

We will definitely continue to strike Russian military facilities — with drones and missiles, and increasingly Ukrainian ones, at the very military bases, at the very Russian military infrastructure that is being used in such terror against our people.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Ukrainian Armed Forces attacks on military facilities in Russia

In 2024, an attack was carried out on a number of military facilities in Russia.

In particular, on the morning of December 21, unknown drones were spotted in Kazan. According to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, there is a large gunpowder plant in Kazan. It specializes in the production of explosives, rocket fuels, and other components for the Russian army.

Russians also complained about loud explosions in Sochi on the night of December 21.

And on the night of December 11, UAVs of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine blew up an oil depot in Bryansk, Russia, as reported by sources in the special services.

