AFU destroyed about 200 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction within 24 hours

In total, 169 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day on December 21. Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel the invaders, inflicting fire damage on them.

Current situation on the front on December 21

Operational information as of 22:00 on 12/21/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian invaders carried out one missile (one missile) and 35 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, dropping 60 guided bombs. In addition, they used 629 kamikaze drones to strike and carried out more than four thousand attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy unsuccessfully stormed the positions of our units in the area of Kozacha Lopan, Vysokaya Yaruga, and Vovchansk six times.

According to preliminary estimates, the enemy lost 85 servicemen killed and wounded in the direction today, and our soldiers also destroyed two artillery systems, a vehicle, five UAVs, and three units of special equipment of the occupiers; significantly damaged a vehicle and a unit of special equipment. Share

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive operations near Petropavlivka and Kruglyakivka. Ukrainian defenders stopped two enemy attacks. Two more clashes are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked Defense Forces positions near Zeleny Gay, Hrekivka, Terni, and Ivanovka 19 times. One clash is still ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, our defenders repelled two assaults by occupation troops towards Verkhnyokamyansky and Bilogorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy twice stormed our positions near Stupochky. They were repulsed.

Fighting is currently ongoing in the Toretsk direction , with a total of four attacks repelled by Ukrainian units in the Toretsk and Druzhba areas today.

In the Pokrovsky direction , since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked 24 times in the areas of Myrolyubivka, Promen, Lysivka, Zeleny, Novy Trud, Dachensky and Novovasylivka. Our defenders have repelled 20 assaults. Four attacks are ongoing.

Today, according to preliminary data, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 404 occupiers in this direction, 193 of them irreversibly. A tank, nine vehicles, two automatic grenade launchers and a satellite communication system were also destroyed, and an artillery system was also damaged.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy made 13 attempts to break through our defenses near Stary Terni, Kurakhiv, and Dachny. Eight clashes were completed, and five more are still ongoing.

In the Vremiv direction, the enemy attacked our units 41 times near Uspenivka, Yantarne, Novoselka, Blagodatne and in the direction of Rozlyv and Odradne. Fighting is still ongoing, and Ukrainian defenders have repelled 29 enemy assaults.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders' troops stormed the positions of the Defense Forces near Novoandreyevka and Pyatikhatki seven times, and one clash is ongoing.

In the Dnieper direction, our troops repelled two attacks, the enemy was unsuccessful.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders today repelled 39 enemy attacks, and fierce fighting is currently underway.

