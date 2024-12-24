The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed over 1,600 Russian soldiers, 9 tanks and 30 armored vehicles

Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of Russian army losses since the beginning of the invasion already stands at 777,720 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army?

As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,630 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 9624 (+9) units;

armored combat vehicles — 19,915 (+30) units;

artillery systems — 21,323 (+10) units;

MLRS — 1256 units;

air defense systems — 1030 units;

aircraft — 369 units;

helicopters — 329 units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 20,834 (+44) units;

cruise missiles — 2,948 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 32,086 (+47) units;

special equipment — 3667 (+3) units.

Photo — www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 252 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.

In the Kupyansk direction, 19 attacks by the invaders took place during the day. The defense forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka, Novaya Kruglyakivka, Lozova, Dvorichnaya and Boguslavka.

In the Lymansky direction, the enemy attacked 27 times. He tried to penetrate our defenses near Hrekivka, Novoyehorivka, Zeleny Gay, Tverdokhlibovye, Nadiya, Novoserhiivka, Terni, Shykivka, Serhiivka, Makiivka, and Ivanivka.

In the Siversky direction, our defenders repelled 13 enemy assaults in the Belogorivka area over the past day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders attacked nine times in the areas of Stupochok, Predtechyny, and Chasovy Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 18 attacks in the direction of Diliivka, Dachny, Bila Hora, Shcherbinivka, and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 30 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Myrolyubivka, Dachenske, Novyi Trud, Novotroitske, Zelene, Novoelizavetivka, Novoolenivka, Novopustinka, Vozdvizhenka, Promin, Lysivka, and Uspenivka.