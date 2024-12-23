Soldiers of the 77th Separate Airmobile Dnieper Brigade of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed how they, together with related units, successfully captured 11 Russian invaders.

Ukrainian defenders demonstrated their new achievements

According to the soldiers, the capture of enemy forces took place in one go and without a single shot being fired.

After all, the frightened occupiers, after being surrounded, threw down their weapons and bowed their heads before the Ukrainian military. It turned out that among these "11 friends of Ocean" was a citizen of Belarus, who was sent to fertilize Ukrainian lands by deception, the press service of the Ukrainian brigade reports.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine published a video with one of the captured invaders, who frankly admitted that he was from the Mogilev region (Republic of Belarus).

The cops took me in and started pressuring me, saying, sign a contract for war. I refused the first, second and third time. And then I got drunk again, and they took me in again, pressed me and I took it drunk and signed. And then, when I sobered up, it was too late. I was already in Voronezh. They took me there drunk," the Belarusian complains.

What is known about the situation on the front on December 23?

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the current day the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line increased to 164.

The Russian occupiers do not stop using aviation, in particular the KAB, and carrying out attacks in all directions of the east and south of our country.

Ukrainian defenders are holding the lines and taking necessary measures to prevent a breakthrough of the defense.

The occupiers used artillery and aviation in the areas of the settlements of Bachivsk, Velyka Pysarivka, Luhivka, and Oleksandrivka in the Sumy region.

According to the latest data, the enemy carried out 237 attacks on the territory of the Kursk region of Russia, including 24 from multiple launch rocket systems.