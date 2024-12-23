Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters captured Russian occupiers without firing a single shot

Soldiers of the 77th Separate Airmobile Dnieper Brigade of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed how they, together with related units, successfully captured 11 Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- One of the prisoners was a citizen of Belarus who was deceived into sending him to fight on Ukrainian soil.
- According to a statement from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the situation on the front on December 23 remains tense, with the number of clashes increasing.
Ukrainian defenders demonstrated their new achievements
According to the soldiers, the capture of enemy forces took place in one go and without a single shot being fired.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine published a video with one of the captured invaders, who frankly admitted that he was from the Mogilev region (Republic of Belarus).
What is known about the situation on the front on December 23?
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the current day the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line increased to 164.
The Russian occupiers do not stop using aviation, in particular the KAB, and carrying out attacks in all directions of the east and south of our country.
Ukrainian defenders are holding the lines and taking necessary measures to prevent a breakthrough of the defense.
According to the latest data, the enemy carried out 237 attacks on the territory of the Kursk region of Russia, including 24 from multiple launch rocket systems.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-