Zelenskyy announced the losses of the DPRK in the Kursk region

According to preliminary estimates, the number of killed and wounded North Korean occupiers in Kursk has already exceeded 3,000 people. This was announced by Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

North Korea is rapidly losing its soldiers in the Kursk region

Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared new important data following the meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters.

According to the president, during the meeting on December 23, he heard a report from Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi regarding the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine, as well as in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that there is a threat of sending additional soldiers and military equipment to the Russian army from North Korea.

There will be our tangible responses to this. Now, according to preliminary data, the number of killed and wounded North Korean soldiers in Kursk exceeds 3 thousand people. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, it is now extremely important for the international community to finally realize: the threat of aggravation of the situation around the Korean Peninsula and in neighboring regions and water areas increases in proportion to the growth of cooperation between Russia and the DPRK.

"The transfer of the experience of modern warfare and the spread of military technology from Russia is a global threat," Zelenskyy stressed. Share

Photo: screenshot

Russians shocked by behavior of North Korean soldiers

It recently became known that a split is brewing in the Russian army due to conflicts between the Russian occupiers and the North Korean military, who are fighting on Moscow's side against Ukraine.

As it turned out, the Russians were suffering from the careless handling of weapons by Korean soldiers.

In addition, Russian soldiers are irritated by the fact that mercenaries from the DPRK are kept and trained separately from the Russians, while the DPRK soldiers have "little theory, but a lot of practice", although the North Koreans have "the same dugouts, but located separately".

According to one of the captured occupiers, there was a case when the Koreans opened fire on Russian soldiers as they advanced into position.