The first results of the study of the fragments of the Russian medium-range ballistic missile "Oreshnik" have become known. As it turned out, it is not new, the only thing new about this missile is its name.
Points of attention
- A study of the Oreshnik missile wreckage showed that this development has existed for at least 6-7 years.
- Experts believe that the Oreshnik may just be a renamed version of the already known RS-26 missile.
“Oreshnik” turned out to be Putin’s invention
The medium-range ballistic missile, which the Russian dictator calls "Oreshnik," has been around for at least 6-7 years.
This is confirmed by a photo showing the serial number and production date of one of the parts of the "Nutcracker" — April 12, 2017.
According to experts, this actually means that the specific missile with which the Russians struck the Dnieper in November was assembled in 2017 or 2018.
What is important to understand is that 7 years ago, the Russian Federation intended to begin mass production of the RS-26 Rubezh missile.
Previously, many experts voiced the assumption that "Oreshnik" is simply a new name for the already known RS-26 missile.
What is the important nuance?
The Defense Express editorial team concluded that technologically the missile itself is even older, as 2017 is the year of manufacture of a specific part.
It is likely that the rocket design began in the early 2010s, or even earlier.
As mentioned earlier, on November 21, Russia struck Ukraine for the first time with a medium-range ballistic missile.
Then dictator Putin began to claim that it was a new Russian development called "Oreshnik".
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-