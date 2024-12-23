"Oreshnik" does not exist. What was revealed after examining the rocket wreckage

The first results of the study of the fragments of the Russian medium-range ballistic missile "Oreshnik" have become known. As it turned out, it is not new, the only thing new about this missile is its name.

“Oreshnik” turned out to be Putin’s invention

The medium-range ballistic missile, which the Russian dictator calls "Oreshnik," has been around for at least 6-7 years.

This is confirmed by a photo showing the serial number and production date of one of the parts of the "Nutcracker" — April 12, 2017.

According to experts, this actually means that the specific missile with which the Russians struck the Dnieper in November was assembled in 2017 or 2018.

What is important to understand is that 7 years ago, the Russian Federation intended to begin mass production of the RS-26 Rubezh missile.

Previously, many experts voiced the assumption that "Oreshnik" is simply a new name for the already known RS-26 missile.

What is the important nuance?

The Defense Express editorial team concluded that technologically the missile itself is even older, as 2017 is the year of manufacture of a specific part.

It is likely that the rocket design began in the early 2010s, or even earlier.

After all, the fact that the Russian Federation already had a control system for a medium-range ballistic missile in metal in 2017 proves once again that the Kremlin was actively violating the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty with the United States with this development, and not just with missiles for the Iskander," the experts emphasized. Share

As mentioned earlier, on November 21, Russia struck Ukraine for the first time with a medium-range ballistic missile.