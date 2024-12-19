Zelenskyy reacted sharply to Putin's delusion about the duel with "Oreshnik"

Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a press conference on December 19, proposed to the West the idea of a "duel" with the Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to this cynical proposal.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian President Zelenskyy condemns Putin's proposal for a 'duel' involving the Oreshnik missile, highlighting the seriousness of the situation.
- Putin stands by the Oreshnik as a modern Russian missile, dismissing claims of its Soviet origins, sparking international concern.
- The escalating tensions between Putin and Zelenskyy raise questions about the stability of the region and the potential for further conflict.
- Putin's proposal for a high-tech 'duel' in Kyiv exposes the underlying power dynamics and strategic maneuvering between Russia and the West.
- The international community closely watches the developments between Russia and Ukraine, with implications for global security and diplomatic relations.
Zelenskyy reacted sharply to Putin's nonsense
Zelenskyy said that Putin's words once again prove what kind of "scumbags" Ukraine is fighting.
He spoke about this at a press conference.
On Putin's new threats to strike with "Oreshnik"
As for the Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile, Putin continues to insist that it is supposedly a modern Russian development.
He also tried to refute the idea that the Oreshnik could be easily shot down on its initial flight path. But he suggested that this could be verified if the Americans decide to deploy THAAD systems (a missile defense system for transatmospheric interception of medium-range missiles) to Ukraine.
Here, Putin also hinted at "our guys" who are allegedly transmitting valuable information from Ukrainian territory.
"When I say 'our guys,' I say it without irony, we have someone to talk to in Ukraine. There are many of our guys there who dream of ridding the country of the ... regime together with us," he added cynically.
Putin admitted that the Oreshnik could shoot down Aegis systems located in two strategic areas in Romania and Poland. But he doubted the possibility of hitting the complex on the ground, since "the deployment of the blocks begins a few seconds (after launch — ed.) and that's it, the train has left."
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-