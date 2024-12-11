Russia may attack Ukraine for the second time with the Oreshnik missile — what is known

US intelligence has concluded that Russia may again use its experimental medium-range ballistic missile, the so-called OreshniK, over Ukraine "in the coming days".
Russia is preparing to use Oreshnik again against Ukraine
At the same time, details regarding possible dates, times or potential targets are not reported.
The Oreshnik missile, as the Russians call it, was identified by the Pentagon as an experimental type of medium-range ballistic missile, created on the basis of the outdated Russian Rubezh model.
Medium-range missiles can fly from 500 to 5500 km. Such weapons were banned under a Soviet-era treaty that Washington and Moscow abandoned in 2019.
Russia first used an intermediate-range ballistic missile on November 21. Then the Russians shelled the Ukrainian city of Dnipro.
Lukashenko complained to Putin about NATO and asked for "Oreshnik"
The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Oleksandr Lukashenko, asked Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to place the Oreshnyk missile complex on his country's territory.
According to Lukashenka, Belarus is allegedly very worried about the situation in Western Europe, especially near the Belarusian borders from the side of Poland and Lithuania.
We assess this as an even greater danger than from warring Ukraine. The troops of Poland and Lithuania are stationed in the immediate vicinity of the Belarusian border, and NATO forces from other countries, including Germany, are deployed there. That is, the situation is very tense. Poland spends huge resources on arming its army. If they want to live in peace with us, as they claim, then why spend billions of dollars on weapons? Lukashenko hypocritically said.
And he publicly asked Putin to place "Oreshnik" on the territory of Belarus, because this "would seriously calm some "minds" who are already ready to fight against Belarus."
