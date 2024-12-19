Putin held an annual conference on his "year-end results" — what the dictator talked about

On December 19, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held his annual press conference, combined with a direct line. In his speeches, he once again threatened “Oreshniok,” assured of his readiness for negotiations, and called the war against Ukraine a “two-faced one.”

Key statements by Russian dictator Putin at the conference

Putin called the war against Ukraine a “two-pronged” one

Putin described the war as “a double whammy,” saying that Russia becomes “boring” in peaceful times. He promised to push the Ukrainian army out of the Kursk region, calling the fighting “serious,” but avoided specifics on a timeline.

You know, when everything is calm, measured, stable for us, we get bored. Stagnation! We want to move. As soon as the move starts, everything whistles in our temples, and the seconds, and the bullets, unfortunately, and the bullets are now whistling, we are so scared. “Horror, horror!” — emphasized the Russian leader. Share

The dictator again justified the aggression, claiming alleged support for the war in Ukraine among the population.

Russia is “ready for negotiations,” but blames the West

The Russian leader said Moscow was ready for talks, calling war “the art of compromise.” He recalled the talks in Istanbul in April 2022, claiming that Kyiv was ready for agreements but backed down under Western pressure.

"We have always said that we are ready for negotiations and compromises. It's just that the opposing side refused to negotiate, and we are always ready for negotiations. And the result of negotiations is always compromises," Putin said. Share

Putin declared “stability” in the Russian economy

Putin claimed that Russia's economy was supposedly growing, predicting 3.9-4% growth in 2025, low unemployment, and stable meat consumption.

At the same time, during the discussion of taxes, he was unable to utter the phrase "increased taxes."

Meanwhile, Russians are clearly dissatisfied with the economic situation in Russia. This can be seen from the questions at the press conference.

Putin again threatened "Oreshnik"

Putin praised the Russian Oreshnik missile, calling it “so perfect” that even modern Western air defense systems are unable to intercept it.

He suggested that the West deploy air defense systems in Kyiv to conduct a “high-tech duel.”

Putin says he is ready to meet with Trump "at any time"

The Russian president has said he is ready to meet with US President-elect Donald Trump if he so desires. Putin also stressed that there is “something to talk about” with Trump.

What can I offer President-elect Trump when we meet him? Well, first of all, I don't know when we'll meet him, because he's not saying anything about it. I haven't spoken to him at all in over 4 years. And... I'm ready for that, of course, at any time. And I'll be ready for a meeting if he wants it, too," the dictator said. Share

Putin complained about the undermining of General Kirillov

Putin also commented on the assassination of Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological protection troops of the Russian Armed Forces.