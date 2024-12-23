We are ready. The EU supported Ukraine's decision against Russia
Category
Economics
Publication date

We are ready. The EU supported Ukraine's decision against Russia

The EU reacted to Ukraine's decision
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

The European Union is already ready to stop the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine from January 1, 2025. Thus, official Brussels supported Kyiv's decision, which aims to weaken the aggressor country Russia and its ability to wage war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The European gas infrastructure is flexibly adapting to recent events and Kyiv's decisions.
  • The security of gas supply in the EU has been significantly improved thanks to energy efficiency and renewable energy measures.

The EU reacted to Ukraine's decision

The official statement on this matter was made by the Speaker of the European Commission, Peter Stano.

"The cessation of the flow (of gas) through Ukraine from January 1 is an expected event, and we are ready for it," he stressed.

According to Stano, the European Commission, in coordination with member states, has been actively working for over a year to prepare for a scenario where there is no Russian gas flowing through Ukraine.

In addition, as is known, Brussels was looking for alternative gas supply routes for member states that could be affected by such a transit suspension.

Peter Stano drew attention to the fact that the European gas infrastructure is flexible enough to ensure the supply of gas of non-Russian origin to Central and Eastern Europe through alternative routes.

Since 2022, it has been significantly strengthened by new LNG import capabilities.

Peter Stano

Peter Stano

European Commission Spokesperson

Europe has already taken care of its security

According to Peter Stano, the security of gas supplies to the European Union has been significantly improved over the past few years.

What is important to understand is that this was achieved thanks to measures for the efficient use of energy and the development of renewable sources.

The negative impact of the end of transit (of gas) through Ukraine on the EU's security of supply is limited, the European Commission representative added.

In addition, it is indicated that the European Commission has not yet commented on the visit of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to discuss Ukraine's decision.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Neutral Switzerland has taken a tough decision against Russia
Switzerland strikes sanctions on Russia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Oreshnik" does not exist. What was revealed after examining the rocket wreckage
“Oreshnik” turned out to be Putin’s invention
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Protests erupt in Slovakia over Fico-Putin meeting
Putin

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?