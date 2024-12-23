The European Union is already ready to stop the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine from January 1, 2025. Thus, official Brussels supported Kyiv's decision, which aims to weaken the aggressor country Russia and its ability to wage war against Ukraine.

The EU reacted to Ukraine's decision

The official statement on this matter was made by the Speaker of the European Commission, Peter Stano.

"The cessation of the flow (of gas) through Ukraine from January 1 is an expected event, and we are ready for it," he stressed. Share

According to Stano, the European Commission, in coordination with member states, has been actively working for over a year to prepare for a scenario where there is no Russian gas flowing through Ukraine.

In addition, as is known, Brussels was looking for alternative gas supply routes for member states that could be affected by such a transit suspension.

Peter Stano drew attention to the fact that the European gas infrastructure is flexible enough to ensure the supply of gas of non-Russian origin to Central and Eastern Europe through alternative routes.

Since 2022, it has been significantly strengthened by new LNG import capabilities. Peter Stano European Commission Spokesperson

Europe has already taken care of its security

According to Peter Stano, the security of gas supplies to the European Union has been significantly improved over the past few years.

What is important to understand is that this was achieved thanks to measures for the efficient use of energy and the development of renewable sources.

The negative impact of the end of transit (of gas) through Ukraine on the EU's security of supply is limited, the European Commission representative added. Share

In addition, it is indicated that the European Commission has not yet commented on the visit of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to discuss Ukraine's decision.