Neutral Switzerland has taken a tough decision against Russia

The Swiss authorities have officially decided to join the 15th package of European Union sanctions against the aggressor country Russia, as well as measures against its ally Belarus.

Switzerland strikes sanctions on Russia

On December 23, it officially became known that the Swiss Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research, as the competent authority for sanctions issues, expanded the list of sanctions against Russia and Belarus.

Switzerland thus joins the additional sanctions imposed by the EU in response to Russia's ongoing military aggression against Ukraine and the situation in Belarus. The changes will enter into force on December 24, the official statement said. Share

In addition, it is emphasized that the new sanctioned individuals are also subject to a ban on entry into and transit through the country.

Official Bern has accepted individual financial sanctions that the European Union has imposed against Belarus as part of its measures against the Belarusian regime due to the situation in that country.

What is important to understand about the 15th package of sanctions against Russia

On December 16, official Brussels supported the 15th package of economic and individual restrictive measures against Russia.

It is worth noting that officials from the DPRK and Chinese suppliers of drone kits were included there.

The main goal of this package is to counter the circumvention of EU sanctions by targeting Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's shadow navy. Brussels also seeks to weaken the Russian military-industrial complex.

In total, 54 people and 30 organizations were hit by sanctions this time.