Protests erupt in Slovakia over Fico-Putin meeting

On December 23, residents of the Slovak capital, Bratislava, protested the trip of Prime Minister Robert Fico to Moscow, where he held talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

In Slovakia, they stood up for Ukraine and criticized Fico

According to journalists, people are expressing their dissatisfaction in front of the Slovak government building in Bratislava.

The protest action was given the symbolic name "Enough with Russia."

It is worth noting that it was organized by the public association "Peace for Ukraine" in response to Fico's meeting with Putin in the Kremlin.

Protesters point out that Fico's scandalous decision strengthens Russian influence and uses the issue of gas transit to promote cooperation with Russia.

In addition, people do not hide that they consider the Prime Minister of Slovakia a traitor.

The protest was joined by former prime ministers Ihor Matovych and Eduard Heger, opposition leaders, as well as artists and Ukrainian refugees.

The crowd also shouted "Enough Fico" and "Glory to Ukraine!".

Photo: Aktuality.sk

Zelenskyy commented on Fico's meeting with Putin

According to the Ukrainian leader, the lack of public statements following this meeting indicates the parties' fear of public reaction.

Against this background, the head of state voiced the assumption that the main topic of the negotiations was the agreement on the transportation of Russian gas through Ukraine to Europe, which expires at the end of December.

Moscow is offering Fico significant discounts, but the cost is actually borne by Slovakia. These discounts are not free — Russia's payments are made due to loss of sovereignty or questionable schemes. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Ukrainian leader urged the world not to ignore the fact that Fico is helping Putin earn money to finance Russia's wars against Ukraine.