General Staff: there have been 128 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 12/25/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

The invaders continue to use artillery on the territories of the regions bordering the enemy. The areas of the settlements of Baranivka, Zarichne, Progress, Stepok, and Hirky in the Sumy region; and Kostobobriv in the Chernihiv region have come under enemy fire.

In the Kharkiv direction, there was one combat clash with Russian invaders in the Vovchansk area.

Five assault actions were recorded near Dvorichnaya, Pishchane, Kolisnykovka, and Lozova in the Kupyansk direction, three of these clashes are still ongoing.

In the Lymansky direction, the enemy is attacking in the areas of Novoyehorivka, Kopanky, Zeleny Gay, Makiivka, Terni, Yampolivka, Serebryanskyi forest and in the direction of Druzhelyubivka. In total, since the beginning of the day, there have been 19 clashes in this direction, three of which are ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, our soldiers repelled one enemy attack in the Belogorivka area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attempts to advance near Stupochky, and one clash is currently ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops six times in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. Three clashes are still ongoing.