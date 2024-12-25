General Staff: there have been 128 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

Since the beginning of the day on December 25, the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line has increased to 128. The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding the lines and taking necessary measures to prevent a breakthrough of the defense.
Current situation on the front on December 25
Operational information as of 16:00 on 12/25/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
In the Kharkiv direction, there was one combat clash with Russian invaders in the Vovchansk area.
Five assault actions were recorded near Dvorichnaya, Pishchane, Kolisnykovka, and Lozova in the Kupyansk direction, three of these clashes are still ongoing.
In the Lymansky direction, the enemy is attacking in the areas of Novoyehorivka, Kopanky, Zeleny Gay, Makiivka, Terni, Yampolivka, Serebryanskyi forest and in the direction of Druzhelyubivka. In total, since the beginning of the day, there have been 19 clashes in this direction, three of which are ongoing.
In the Siversky direction, our soldiers repelled one enemy attack in the Belogorivka area.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attempts to advance near Stupochky, and one clash is currently ongoing.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops six times in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. Three clashes are still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 35 times today in the areas of the settlements of Zelene Pole, Vozdvizhenka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Pokrovsk, Novyi Trud, Zelene and Novotroitske, seven clashes are ongoing.
In the Kurakhiv direction, our defenders repelled 14 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Petropavlivka, Slovianka, Yasenove, Kurakhivka, and Dachne. Seven enemy assaults have already been repelled by our defenders, and seven battles are still ongoing.
In the Vremivka direction, 17 enemy assaults were stopped near Konstantinopolske, Yantarny, Konstantinopol, Rozlyv, Veleka Novoselka, Novoselka, Blagodatne, and Vremivka, and eight more assaults are still ongoing.
In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders successfully repelled two enemy attempts to advance towards Novodanylivka.
Sixteen combat engagements were recorded today in the Kursk direction , eight combat engagements are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out 266 artillery attacks.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army?
As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,600 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9628 (+4) units,
armored combat vehicles — 19,923 (+8) units,
artillery systems — 21,333 (+10) units,
MLRS — 1256 units,
air defense systems — 1030 units,
aircraft — 369 units,
helicopters — 329 units,
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 20908 (+74),
cruise missiles — 2948-,
ships/boats — 28 units,
submarines — 1 unit,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 32117 (+31) units,
special equipment — 3667.
