General Staff: the number of clashes between the AFU and the Russian army has increased to 179

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the Russian occupiers' offensive. The number of combat clashes has now increased to 179.
Points of attention
- The number of combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Russian army has increased to 179, with the Ukrainian soldiers steadfastly holding their ground against the offensive of the Russian invaders.
- The Defense Forces have successfully repelled multiple attacks in various directions, including Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, and Toretsk, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.
- In just one day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated 1,630 Russian invaders and destroyed a vast amount of enemy equipment, including tanks, armored vehicles, artillery, aircraft, and ships.
- In addition to ground engagements, enemy aviation dropped guided aerial bombs on certain areas, highlighting the intensity of the conflict and the determination of the Ukrainian soldiers to defend their territory.
- According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces have effectively countered the Russian invasion, showcasing their resilience, strategic capabilities, and dedication to protecting their country.
Current situation on the front on December 24
Operational information as of 16:00 on 12/24/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Today, communities in settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions, such as Hirsk, Khrinivka, Pokrovka, Porozok, Mayske, Slavhorod, Vidrozhdenivske, Tymofiivka, Oleksandrivka, and Ponomarenky, were affected by enemy artillery and mortar fire.
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units four times in the areas of Vovchansk and Vysokaya Yaruga.
In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers attacked the Defense Forces 19 times in the areas of Petropavlivka, Kolisnykovka, Zagryzove, and Lozova. Eight clashes are ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 18 attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Druzhelyubivka, Zelenyy Gay, Novoyehorivka, Makiivka, Terny, Torske and in the direction of Hryhorivka during the day, seven clashes are still ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding their defense and inflicting losses on the enemy.
In the area of the settlement of Bilogorivka in the Siversky direction, the enemy once tried to break through to our positions.
In the Kramatorsk direction, since the beginning of the day, units of the Defense Forces have repelled five attacks by Russian invaders in the Chasovy Yar area.
In the Toretsk direction, the aggressor made eleven attempts to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units near Toretsk, Druzhba, and Dachny, and fighting is currently ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, Russian invaders made 45 attempts to push our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Vozdvizhenka, Myrolyubivka, Promen, Lysivka, Novy Trud, Dachensky, Shevchenko, Vovkovy, and Novovasylivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled 32 enemy attacks, with 13 clashes still ongoing.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy army attacked 25 times towards the settlements of Petropavlivka, Shevchenko, and in the Kurakhiv region. Fifteen attempts by the occupiers to advance have already been repulsed.
Nine enemy attacks continue in the Vremivka direction , during the day our soldiers have already repelled 11 enemy assault actions in the areas of Uspenivka, Yantarny, Konstantinopolsky, Konstantinopol, Rozlyv, Rozdolny, Novy Komar, Novoselka, Velyka Novoselka and Storozhevo. Enemy aviation dropped guided aerial bombs on Temyrivka and Zelene Pole.
In the Dnieper direction, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to storm the positions of Ukrainian units.
In the Kursk region, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled twenty attacks by invading forces, and ten clashes are ongoing.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army?
As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,630 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9624 (+9) units;
armored combat vehicles — 19,915 (+30) units;
artillery systems — 21,323 (+10) units;
MLRS — 1256 units;
air defense systems — 1030 units;
aircraft — 369 units;
helicopters — 329 units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 20,834 (+44) units;
cruise missiles — 2,948 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 32,086 (+47) units;
special equipment — 3667 (+3) units.
