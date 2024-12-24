General Staff: the number of clashes between the AFU and the Russian army has increased to 179

Operational information as of 16:00 on 12/24/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Today, communities in settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions, such as Hirsk, Khrinivka, Pokrovka, Porozok, Mayske, Slavhorod, Vidrozhdenivske, Tymofiivka, Oleksandrivka, and Ponomarenky, were affected by enemy artillery and mortar fire.

In the Kramatorsk direction, since the beginning of the day, units of the Defense Forces have repelled five attacks by Russian invaders in the Chasovy Yar area.

In the area of the settlement of Bilogorivka in the Siversky direction, the enemy once tried to break through to our positions.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 18 attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Druzhelyubivka, Zelenyy Gay, Novoyehorivka, Makiivka, Terny, Torske and in the direction of Hryhorivka during the day, seven clashes are still ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding their defense and inflicting losses on the enemy.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers attacked the Defense Forces 19 times in the areas of Petropavlivka, Kolisnykovka, Zagryzove, and Lozova. Eight clashes are ongoing.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units four times in the areas of Vovchansk and Vysokaya Yaruga.

In the Toretsk direction, the aggressor made eleven attempts to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units near Toretsk, Druzhba, and Dachny, and fighting is currently ongoing.

In the Pokrovsky direction, Russian invaders made 45 attempts to push our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Vozdvizhenka, Myrolyubivka, Promen, Lysivka, Novy Trud, Dachensky, Shevchenko, Vovkovy, and Novovasylivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled 32 enemy attacks, with 13 clashes still ongoing.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy army attacked 25 times towards the settlements of Petropavlivka, Shevchenko, and in the Kurakhiv region. Fifteen attempts by the occupiers to advance have already been repulsed.

Nine enemy attacks continue in the Vremivka direction , during the day our soldiers have already repelled 11 enemy assault actions in the areas of Uspenivka, Yantarny, Konstantinopolsky, Konstantinopol, Rozlyv, Rozdolny, Novy Komar, Novoselka, Velyka Novoselka and Storozhevo. Enemy aviation dropped guided aerial bombs on Temyrivka and Zelene Pole.

In the Dnieper direction, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to storm the positions of Ukrainian units.