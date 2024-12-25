In the Pokrovsky direction, the AFU have destroyed almost 150 Russian occupiers since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, 211 combat clashes have occurred, the enemy has launched one missile and 12 air strikes using 78 missiles and 29 KABs, 690 strikes with kamikaze drones, and carried out over 4.5 thousand shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements using various types of weapons.

Current situation on the front on December 25

Operational information as of 22:00 on 12/25/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

In the Kharkiv direction, there were three combat clashes with Russian invaders in the Vovchansk area.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried seven times to dislodge our units from the occupied positions near Dvorichnaya, Pishchane, Kolisnykovka, and Lozova. One clash is ongoing.

The enemy attacked twenty-six times in the Lymansky direction , trying to advance in the directions of Novoyehorivka, Kopanky, Zeleny Gay, Makiivka, Terni, Yampolivka, Serebryansky Forest and in the direction of Druzhelyubivka. Nadiya and Zeleny Gay were under the blows of the enemy NAR.

In the Siversky direction, our soldiers repelled two enemy attacks in the Belogorivka area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 11 enemy attempts to advance near the settlements of Stupochky, Chasiv Yar, and Bila Hora.

The enemy tried to penetrate our defenses in the Toretsk direction 12 times. Since the beginning of the day, the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk, Diliivka and Shcherbinivka have received fierce resistance from our defenders eight times. Four attacks are still ongoing.

The enemy is intensively attacking Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsk direction . Here, during the day, the aggressor carried out 55 assault and offensive actions. The greatest activity of the Russian occupiers remains in the areas of the settlements of Zelenye Pole, Vozdvizhenka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Pokrovsk, Novyi Trud, Zelenye and Novotroitske. Forty-seven attacks in the direction have already been repelled by the Ukrainian defenders, and eight more clashes are ongoing. At the same time, the enemy launched air strikes with KABs on the settlements of Pokrovsk and Kotlyne.

Our soldiers are making efforts to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory. According to the information available at the moment, the aggressor's losses in this direction today amounted to 276 people, 149 of them were irretrievable. 14 units of automotive equipment, two ATVs, one ATGM and one mortar of the invaders were destroyed. In addition, a mortar and a car were damaged.

In the Kurakhiv direction , at this time of day, there are 31 combat clashes. The invaders remain highly active, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Petropavlivka, Slovianka, Yasenovo, Kurakhivka, Andriivka and Dachne. The Defense Forces units have repelled 24 enemy attacks, seven are still ongoing.

There have been 34 clashes in the Vremivka direction . 33 enemy assaults have already been stopped by our defenders in the areas of Konstantinopolske, Yantarny, Konstantinopol, Rozlyv, Velyka Novoselka, Novoselka, Blagodatne and Vremivka. One attack is still ongoing. The enemy also used aviation in the areas of Vremivka and Burlatsky.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders successfully repelled two enemy attempts to advance in the Novodanylivka area.

Twice, the invaders tried unsuccessfully to dislodge the Defense Forces units from the occupied positions in the Dnieper direction.

Twenty-six combat engagements took place today in the Kursk direction, three combat engagements are still ongoing. During the day, the enemy carried out 420 artillery attacks.

Situation at the front as of 16:00 on December 25

Since the beginning of the day on December 25, the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line has increased to 128. The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding the lines and taking necessary measures to prevent a breakthrough of the defense.

Operational information as of 16:00 on 12/25/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

The invaders continue to use artillery on the territories of the regions bordering the enemy. The areas of the settlements of Baranivka, Zarichne, Progress, Stepok, and Hirky in the Sumy region; and Kostobobriv in the Chernihiv region have come under enemy fire.

