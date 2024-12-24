Watch: in the Kharkiv region, AFU destroyed almost 20 Russian occupiers during an assault

The Russian army attempted to storm Ukrainian Army positions near Kupyansk, taking advantage of bad weather. Their attempts were unsuccessful.

AFU destroyed almost 20 Russian occupiers during the assault

According to the General Staff, on December 23, the enemy, under the cover of rain and fog, attempted to expand its bridgehead on the left bank of the Oskil River, in the Kupyansk direction.

The Russian mechanized assault took place in two waves and lasted almost the entire day. Thanks to the joint actions of the Defense Forces units, the enemy attack was repelled and the enemy equipment was burned.

During the repulse of the attack, our soldiers hit and destroyed 12 units of armored vehicles, as well as infantry. One BMP-2 and two tanks were destroyed, eight BMP-2 units and one tank of the invaders were hit. The enemy lost 18 people irretrievably, in addition, 6 invaders were wounded.

Battles for Kupyansk: what is known

Ukrainian military repelled all attacks on Kupyansk. There is currently no threat to the city.

This was stated by the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Anatoliy Bargylevych in a telethon.

He explained that in the future, all appropriate measures will be taken to strengthen and increase the troop grouping.