Watch: AFU effectively repelled a Russian assault near Kupyansk

The Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled an assault by the Russian army near Kupyansk. The occupiers' military equipment was destroyed there.
AFU destroyed 4 units of enemy military equipment near Kupyansk
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
According to the agency, near Kupyansk, Russian troops made another assault attempt, involving 5 units of armored vehicles. However, their attempt was unsuccessful.
The defense forces repelled the enemy's assault attempt and burned enemy equipment. Three infantry fighting vehicles and one tank were destroyed.
The situation in the Kupyansk direction
It is worth recalling that this is not the first time the Russian army has tried to break into Kupyansk. The city was already under Russian occupation and was liberated in the fall of 2022.
In mid-November, Russian troops broke into Kupyansk. The occupiers were then destroyed, but they were unable to gain a foothold.
