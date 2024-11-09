The Russian Air Force bombed Kupyansk — there are victims and destruction

On November 9, as a result of a Russian airstrike in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, two people were killed and one man was injured.
Points of attention
- Russian Air Force conducted airstrikes in Kupyansk, causing casualties and severe damage to private and public properties.
- Two residents were killed and multiple buildings were damaged, leading to an official pre-trial investigation into the violation of laws and customs of war in the Kharkiv region.
- The investigation revealed that the Russian Armed Forces bombed the city, resulting in injuries to civilians, destruction of garages, and other structures.
- The shelling led to a fire outbreak that caused the death of two passers-by, and further investigation is underway to determine the details of the victims.
- The pre-trial investigation is focusing on the violation of laws and customs of war, highlighting the impact on the residents and the severity of the damage caused by the airstrikes.
Russia bombed Kupyansk
The pre-trial investigation established that on November 9, at approximately 11:00 a.m., the Russian Armed Forces carried out an airstrike on the city of Kupyansk. Private homes and multi-apartment residential buildings, utility premises were damaged, 15 garages were destroyed, etc.
This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.
A 61-year-old man was injured.
Probably, the occupiers hit the city with KAB-1500.
Under the procedural guidance of the Kupyan district prosecutor's office of the Kharkiv region, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Russia bombarded Kupyansk with rocket launchers
According to the investigation, the shelling took place around 15:20 on October 30.
Two police officers patrolling the city, a 57-year-old woman and two men aged 51 and 58 were injured.
Enemy fire damaged private homes and a police official vehicle.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-