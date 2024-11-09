The Russian Air Force bombed Kupyansk — there are victims and destruction
The Russian Air Force bombed Kupyansk — there are victims and destruction

Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office
Kupyansk
On November 9, as a result of a Russian airstrike in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, two people were killed and one man was injured.

Russia bombed Kupyansk

The pre-trial investigation established that on November 9, at approximately 11:00 a.m., the Russian Armed Forces carried out an airstrike on the city of Kupyansk. Private homes and multi-apartment residential buildings, utility premises were damaged, 15 garages were destroyed, etc.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

A 61-year-old man was injured.

It is noted that as a result of the shelling, two passers-by — a man and a woman — fell on wires from the electric network. A fire broke out and people died on the spot. Their bodies were badly burned, the details of the dead are being established.

Probably, the occupiers hit the city with KAB-1500.

Kupyansk after the shelling of the Russian Federation

Under the procedural guidance of the Kupyan district prosecutor's office of the Kharkiv region, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Russia bombarded Kupyansk with rocket launchers

According to the investigation, the shelling took place around 15:20 on October 30.

Two police officers patrolling the city, a 57-year-old woman and two men aged 51 and 58 were injured.

Enemy fire damaged private homes and a police official vehicle.

20 minutes later, the invaders struck Kupyansk from aircraft, damaging at least six more residential buildings.

