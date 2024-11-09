The Russian Air Force bombed Kupyansk — there are victims and destruction

On November 9, as a result of a Russian airstrike in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, two people were killed and one man was injured.

Russia bombed Kupyansk

The pre-trial investigation established that on November 9, at approximately 11:00 a.m., the Russian Armed Forces carried out an airstrike on the city of Kupyansk. Private homes and multi-apartment residential buildings, utility premises were damaged, 15 garages were destroyed, etc.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

A 61-year-old man was injured.

It is noted that as a result of the shelling, two passers-by — a man and a woman — fell on wires from the electric network. A fire broke out and people died on the spot. Their bodies were badly burned, the details of the dead are being established. Share

Probably, the occupiers hit the city with KAB-1500.

Kupyansk after the shelling of the Russian Federation

Under the procedural guidance of the Kupyan district prosecutor's office of the Kharkiv region, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Russia bombarded Kupyansk with rocket launchers

According to the investigation, the shelling took place around 15:20 on October 30.

Two police officers patrolling the city, a 57-year-old woman and two men aged 51 and 58 were injured.

Enemy fire damaged private homes and a police official vehicle.