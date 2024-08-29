Russian airstrike on Kupyansk. The number of victims increased rapidly again

The number of people injured as a result of an airstrike by Russian troops on Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, on August 28 has increased to 21 people, including 10 policemen.

In Kupyansk, 21 people were injured by a Russian airstrike

21 people, including 10 policemen, were injured as a result of yesterday's airstrike in the city of Kupyansk.

This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Kupyansk

The Russians hit the FAB-500 with the UMPK module in the center of the city. 43 high-rise and private houses, civilian cars were damaged. Official cars were also damaged. Share

The number of victims of the Russian airstrike on Kupyansk has increased rapidly

Initially, it was known about three wounded.

Later, the head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov reported that there were already eight victims.

At 6:50 p.m., the number of injured due to the Russian air strike on Kupyansk increased to 11, including two policemen, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported.

At 7:02 p.m. Sinegubov clarified that 12 people had already been injured. As a result of the shelling, 898 windows in residential buildings, 95 windows in the courthouse were damaged.

Other administrative buildings, shops, and other civilian infrastructure were damaged. Inspection of the places of impact and liquidation of the consequences is ongoing. Share