Russian airstrike on Kupyansk. The number of victims increased rapidly again
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian airstrike on Kupyansk. The number of victims increased rapidly again

Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Kupyansk
Читати українською

The number of people injured as a result of an airstrike by Russian troops on Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, on August 28 has increased to 21 people, including 10 policemen.

Points of attention

  • The Russian airstrike on Kupyansk resulted in 21 people being injured, including 10 policemen, and damaged 43 buildings, civilian cars, and other city infrastructure.
  • The shelling caused significant material damage, including 898 damaged windows in houses and other destructive effects on infrastructure.
  • The number of victims increased rapidly from an initial report of three wounded to 21 casualties, highlighting the severity of the situation.
  • Response efforts, including inspection of impact sites and consequences mitigation, are ongoing to address the aftermath of the airstrike on Kupyansk.
  • Authorities are actively monitoring the situation and providing updates on the number of injured individuals, ensuring necessary assistance and support for those affected.

In Kupyansk, 21 people were injured by a Russian airstrike

21 people, including 10 policemen, were injured as a result of yesterday's airstrike in the city of Kupyansk.

This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Kupyansk

The Russians hit the FAB-500 with the UMPK module in the center of the city. 43 high-rise and private houses, civilian cars were damaged. Official cars were also damaged.

The number of victims of the Russian airstrike on Kupyansk has increased rapidly

Initially, it was known about three wounded.

Later, the head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov reported that there were already eight victims.

At 6:50 p.m., the number of injured due to the Russian air strike on Kupyansk increased to 11, including two policemen, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported.

At 7:02 p.m. Sinegubov clarified that 12 people had already been injured. As a result of the shelling, 898 windows in residential buildings, 95 windows in the courthouse were damaged.

Other administrative buildings, shops, and other civilian infrastructure were damaged. Inspection of the places of impact and liquidation of the consequences is ongoing.

As of 19:05, the number of victims has increased to 14 people, including three policemen.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
For the first time, the Russian Air Force dropped a FAB-1500 in the Kupyan district of Kharkiv region
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
FAB-1500
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The aviation of the Russian Federation dropped an anti-aircraft missile defense system on the center of Kupyansk — there are wounded
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Kupyansk
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian airstrike on Kupyansk. The number of victims increased rapidly
Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office
Russian airstrike on Kupyansk. The number of victims increased rapidly

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?