Russian airstrike on Kupyansk. The number of victims increased rapidly

Around 16:00 on August 28, the Russian army hit Kupyansk with a guided aerial bomb. The administration building in the city center was hit. At least 12 people were injured.

Initially, it was known about three wounded.

Later, the head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov reported that there were already eight victims.

At 6:50 p.m., the number of injured due to the Russian airstrike on Kupyansk increased to 11, including two policemen, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported.

Kupyansk after the Russian airstrike

According to preliminary data, the Russians struck the city with FAB-500 from UMPK.

A hotel, residential buildings, commercial buildings, cars, shops, administrative buildings and other objects of civil infrastructure were damaged.

At 7:02 p.m. Sinegubov clarified that 12 people had already been injured. As a result of shelling, 898 windows in residential buildings, 95 windows in the courthouse were damaged.

Other administrative buildings, shops, and other civilian infrastructure were damaged. Inspection of the places of impact and liquidation of the consequences is ongoing.

As of 19:05, the number of victims has increased to 14 people, including three policemen.

The occupiers hit the central part of Kupyansk with a KAB.

This was announced by the head of Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov.