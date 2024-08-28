The aviation of the Russian Federation dropped an anti-aircraft missile defense system on the center of Kupyansk — there are wounded

On August 28, Russian terrorists bombed the center of the city of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region. As of 16:44, it is known about the injured and the destruction of the building.
Points of attention
- Russian terrorists bombed the center of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region, resulting in injuries and destruction of buildings.
- The occupiers continue to attack civilians in various settlements of the Kharkiv region, causing casualties and destruction.
- At least two civilians were killed in the airstrike on the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovy, with additional injuries reported.
- The Russian army's bombardment in Kupyansk and Kupyansk-Vuzlovy highlights the ongoing violence and threats faced by the residents of the Kharkiv region.
- The damaged premises of the city administration and the impact on local residents emphasize the severity of the attacks and the need for assistance and support.
The Russian army bombarded Kupyansk
The occupiers hit the central part of Kupyansk with a KAB.
This was announced by the head of Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov.
The damaged premises of the city administration.
Andrii Besedin, the head of the Kupyansk city military administration, said that despite the "quite large" destruction, there were no casualties, and three people were injured. According to him, in the building that was hit by the Russian occupiers, people were in a storage room.
Russia struck Kupyansk-Vuzlovo: there are victims
The Russian army struck the center of the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovy in the Kharkiv region on the afternoon of August 23. Two people died, at least two were injured.
Oleg Synegubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this.
The occupiers hit the central part of Kupyansk-Vuzlovoi. Unfortunately, two civilians were killed. At least two injured.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-