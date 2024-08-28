The aviation of the Russian Federation dropped an anti-aircraft missile defense system on the center of Kupyansk — there are wounded

On August 28, Russian terrorists bombed the center of the city of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region. As of 16:44, it is known about the injured and the destruction of the building.

The Russian army bombarded Kupyansk

The occupiers hit the central part of Kupyansk with a KAB.

This was announced by the head of Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov.

At this moment, it is known about three wounded. Doctors provide all necessary assistance. Oleg Sinegubov Head of Kharkiv OVA

The damaged premises of the city administration.

Andrii Besedin, the head of the Kupyansk city military administration, said that despite the "quite large" destruction, there were no casualties, and three people were injured. According to him, in the building that was hit by the Russian occupiers, people were in a storage room.

A controlled aerial bomb hit the center of Kupyansk, hitting the administrative building. People were working inside, there were literally 10 minutes left until the end of the working day. Share

Russia struck Kupyansk-Vuzlovo: there are victims

The Russian army struck the center of the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovy in the Kharkiv region on the afternoon of August 23. Two people died, at least two were injured.

Oleg Synegubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this.