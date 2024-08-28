The aviation of the Russian Federation dropped an anti-aircraft missile defense system on the center of Kupyansk — there are wounded
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The aviation of the Russian Federation dropped an anti-aircraft missile defense system on the center of Kupyansk — there are wounded

Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Kupyansk
Читати українською

On August 28, Russian terrorists bombed the center of the city of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region. As of 16:44, it is known about the injured and the destruction of the building.

Points of attention

  • Russian terrorists bombed the center of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region, resulting in injuries and destruction of buildings.
  • The occupiers continue to attack civilians in various settlements of the Kharkiv region, causing casualties and destruction.
  • At least two civilians were killed in the airstrike on the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovy, with additional injuries reported.
  • The Russian army's bombardment in Kupyansk and Kupyansk-Vuzlovy highlights the ongoing violence and threats faced by the residents of the Kharkiv region.
  • The damaged premises of the city administration and the impact on local residents emphasize the severity of the attacks and the need for assistance and support.

The Russian army bombarded Kupyansk

The occupiers hit the central part of Kupyansk with a KAB.

This was announced by the head of Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov.

At this moment, it is known about three wounded. Doctors provide all necessary assistance.

Oleg Sinegubov

Oleg Sinegubov

Head of Kharkiv OVA

The damaged premises of the city administration.

Andrii Besedin, the head of the Kupyansk city military administration, said that despite the "quite large" destruction, there were no casualties, and three people were injured. According to him, in the building that was hit by the Russian occupiers, people were in a storage room.

A controlled aerial bomb hit the center of Kupyansk, hitting the administrative building. People were working inside, there were literally 10 minutes left until the end of the working day.

Russia struck Kupyansk-Vuzlovo: there are victims

The Russian army struck the center of the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovy in the Kharkiv region on the afternoon of August 23. Two people died, at least two were injured.

Oleg Synegubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this.

The occupiers hit the central part of Kupyansk-Vuzlovoi. Unfortunately, two civilians were killed. At least two injured.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army attacked the village council in the Kharkiv region. There are people under the rubble
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
The Russian army attacked the village council in the Kharkiv region. There are people under the rubble
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian troops shelled the Kharkiv region — there are dead and wounded
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Kupyansk-Vuzlovy
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army attacked the Kharkiv region. There are dead
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Consequences of Russian attacks in the Kharkov region

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?