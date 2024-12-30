The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed over 2,000 Russian soldiers, 7 tanks and 22 armored vehicles

Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of Russian army losses since the beginning of the invasion already stands at 787,940 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army?

As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 2,010 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 9663 (+7) units;

armored combat vehicles — 20,003 (+22) units;

artillery systems — 21,494 (+44) units;

MLRS — 1256 units;

air defense systems — 1032 units;

aircraft - 369 units;

helicopters - 329 units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 21,069 (+31) units;

cruise missiles - 3003 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 32,551 (+141) units;

special equipment — 3670 units.

Photo — www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 186 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.

In the Kharkiv direction, two enemy attacks took place in the areas of the settlements of Hatishche and Vovchansk in the past day. Both attacks were repelled, and the enemy was unsuccessful.

In the Kupyansk direction, seven attacks by the invaders took place in a day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Petropavlivka, Kucherivka, and Lozova.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 27 times. He tried to advance near the settlements of Hrekivka, Zelenyy Gay, Platonovka, Pershotravneve, Nadiya, Makiivka, Terny, Novoserhiivka, Yampolivka, Ivanivka, and Bilogorivka.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy made one futile attempt to push our defenders from their occupied positions in the Zolotarivka area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders attacked nine times in the Chasovy Yar area and in the direction of Stupochok.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out six attacks near Shcherbinivka and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 43 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Zelene Pole, Vozdvizhenka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Novyi Trud, Vovkove, Solone, Novoolenivka, Novovasylivka, Shevchenko, Kotlyne, and Novoelizavetivka.